Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?

The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) is redefining the consumer goods space through a powerful blend of tech-driven efficiency, product innovations, sustainable packaging and a focused growth strategy. The company has been designing smart moves to modernize operations, refresh products and build strong connections with consumers worldwide.

Kraft Heinz has been leveraging strategic pricing actions to boost performance, helping to offset the impact of soft volumes and persistent inflationary pressures. During the second quarter of 2025, the company’s pricing increased 0.7 percentage points year over year across all the reportable segments, primarily due to strategic price increases in certain categories, mainly in coffee. For 2025, management anticipates organic sales to improve sequentially throughout the year, with pricing expected to contribute flat to slightly positive.

Kraft Heinz's innovation strategy has been a key driver. This strategy delivers value to consumers by offering high-quality, convenient solutions that meet evolving needs. KHC is focused on delivering delicious, family-friendly meals that can be prepared in minutes. The company is also committed to offering accessible solutions across different price points.

In response to changing consumer preferences, Kraft Heinz is enhancing its core products with globally inspired, exploratory flavors. KHC’s product innovation has been hitting the market behind Mac & Cheese, Lunchables and Mayo. The company is identifying opportunities for innovation by focusing on delivering the right core products with thoughtful renovations.

In a nutshell, Kraft Heinz is pursuing a multi-pronged growth strategy centered on innovation and relevance. The company is renovating its core portfolio to strengthen household staples, simultaneously introducing bold and trendy flavors to suit modern palates. By blending heritage brands with fresh innovation, it is positioning itself as a trusted, modern food solutions provider that resonates well with evolving lifestyles and tastes.

KHC’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Kraft Heinz’s shares have lost 0.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.4% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KHC trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52X compared with the industry’s average of 15.67X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC’s 2025 EPS indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.7% while that of 2026 shows growth of 2.9%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved north in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Kraft Heinz currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Nomad Foods ( NOMD ), which manufactures frozen foods, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 10.4% from the year-ago number.

Mondelez International ( MDLZ ), which is a leader in the snack food industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.4% from the year-ago number.

Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR ), which is a provider of ingredient solutions specialized in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 6.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. INGR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.