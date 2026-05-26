Can Kontoor Brands Navigate Through Macro Volatility Better Now?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB asserts that its pivot to a focused, function-based portfolio featuring Wrangler and Helly Hansen brands strengthens the company’s ability to navigate macroeconomic volatility. Management emphasized that function- and activity-based brands tend to deliver more durable, dependable and sustainable growth, while also providing stronger differentiation within the marketplace.

Kontoor Brands highlighted that despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, consumer demand trends have remained relatively consistent. Management highlighted solid point-of-sale performance, lean inventory levels and broad-based growth across the business as key sources of confidence in the company’s longer-term trajectory. Growth within Wrangler has been supported by direct-to-consumer, female and other category expansion initiatives, while Helly Hansen continues to deliver broad-based growth across geographies, channels and product categories.

Additionally, demand across the company’s core customer base has remained resilient. Management highlighted that customers who rely on its products for work-related use and Western lifestyle activities continue purchasing consistently. The company also noted ongoing momentum in its international business and highlighted strong performance from its women’s initiative, which continues to support growth across the brand portfolio.

Financial stability is further bolstered by the planned Lee divestiture, which is intended to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce net leverage to 1.5x or below by the end of fiscal 2026. This streamlined portfolio is designed to allow for faster execution and more concentrated investments in high-growth, high-return categories regardless of macro headwinds. Well, Kontoor Brands appears better positioned to manage macro volatility through its focused portfolio, resilient demand trends, stronger balance sheet and increased investments in higher-growth categories.

The Zacks Rundown for KTB

Shares of KTB have gained 7.2% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 12%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KTB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86X, lower than the industry’s average of 17.32X. KTB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 7%, while the same for the next fiscal year earnings implies an 11.4% year-over-year increase.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of outdoor, active, and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. At present, COLM sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.6% and 0.8% from the year-ago figures. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures, and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.