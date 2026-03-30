Can Kohl's Omnichannel Investments Reverse the Sales Decline?

Kohl's Corporation KSS is intensifying its omnichannel strategy as a core pillar of the 2026 initiatives, aiming to deliver a more “frictionless experience” that seamlessly connects the digital and store operations. This push comes as store transactions remain under pressure, with fourth-quarter 2025 net sales down 3.9%, while digital sales posted low single-digit growth, highlighting a clear shift in customer engagement patterns.



A key element of this strategy is “trip assurance,” centered on improving inventory depth and allocation. Management plans to increase inventory depth in the high single digits for key categories while reducing overall assortment complexity to enhance clarity. The goal is to ensure customers consistently find the right products across channels, strengthening both in-store and online experiences.



These improvements are closely tied to Kohl’s store-enabled fulfillment capabilities, including Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (“BOPUS”) and Buy Online, Ship to Store (“BOSS”). By enhancing inventory availability and allocation, the company is better positioned to leverage its store network as fulfillment hubs, improving delivery speed and convenience while driving operational efficiency.



On the digital side, Kohl’s is investing in site modernization, data architecture and advanced personalization to improve search, discoverability and customer engagement. While digital traffic trends remain stable, conversion has been constrained by inventory visibility and findability challenges. Fixing these issues is especially important, particularly as Kohl’s Charge customers, who have higher digital penetration, continue to show softness.



By bringing together the inventory, fulfillment and digital capabilities, Kohl’s is aiming to build a more connected omnichannel experience, though how effectively it executes will ultimately influence customer engagement and sales trends.

Kohl's Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 52.3% in the past year compared with the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the industry’s growth of 3.8% and 51.2%, respectively. KSS has also outperformed the S&P 500 index’s growth of 16.9% during the same period.

KSS Stock's Past Year Performance



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Is Kohl's a Value Play Stock?

Kohl’s currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 9.92, below the industry and the sector’s average of 12.11 and 22.59, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader retail and wholesale sector.

KSS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. At present, Five Below carries a Zacks Rank of 1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.3% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Ross Stores, Inc. ROST operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. At present, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROST’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.3% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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