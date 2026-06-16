Can KLA's Yield Tools Power the Next Leg of AI Chip Growth?

KLA Corporation KLAC is gaining strategic relevance as the AI semiconductor cycle shifts from demand acceleration to manufacturing execution. As chipmakers push more complex devices into volume production, the company’s inspection, metrology and process-control tools are becoming increasingly important for improving yields, accelerating ramp-ups and supporting high-value AI chips across leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory and custom silicon markets.



The opportunity is tied to one of the biggest challenges in the AI semiconductor cycle: improving yield as device architectures become more difficult to manufacture. As die sizes increase, design mixes broaden, and performance requirements become more demanding, manufacturers need earlier defect detection, faster yield learning and tighter process monitoring. KLA’s portfolio is positioned to support these requirements from early process development through fab ramp-ups and high-volume manufacturing.



Yield improvement is becoming an important growth lever for chipmakers facing capacity pressure. Building new fabs can expand supply over time, but improving output from existing capacity can provide a faster path to higher effective production. This dynamic supports demand for KLA’s process-control systems, particularly as customers manage more complex AI-related devices and higher-performance compute applications.



Advanced packaging and custom silicon add further support to KLA’s growth opportunity. As AI chips rely on more complex packaging architectures, manufacturers need tighter inspection and metrology to control defects and improve production consistency. At the same time, hyperscalers and other large technology companies are developing specialized chips for AI workloads, increasing the number of high-value design starts and raising the need for rigorous inspection and metrology across the semiconductor manufacturing process.



KLA’s exposure to yield optimization, advanced packaging and custom silicon likely reinforces its role in the next phase of AI chip growth. Continued investment across these areas could support demand for process-control solutions and strengthen KLA’s role in helping chipmakers improve output, reliability and time to market as manufacturing complexity rises.

How KLA Stacks Up to Competitors

KLA’s competitive position is differentiated by its direct exposure to process monitoring and yield learning. While AI-driven semiconductor demand is benefiting several equipment suppliers, KLA’s inspection, metrology and process-control portfolio is closely tied to helping chipmakers detect defects, measure variation and improve production outcomes as manufacturing complexity increases.



MKS Inc. MKSI is also benefiting from AI-led complexity, but its exposure is centered on enabling technologies used in deposition, etch, advanced electronics and packaging. The company pointed to strength in vacuum and power products, plasma and reactive gas offerings, photonics solutions, chemistry and laser drilling, supported by rising process intensity in semiconductors and higher layer counts in advanced circuit boards.

Meanwhile, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS is gaining from precision power and plasma power technologies used in semiconductor and data center applications, with its eVoS, eVerest and NavX platforms designed to improve throughput and yield at leading-edge nodes.



The key distinction is that MKSI and AEIS support critical process steps and power infrastructure, while KLA is more closely tied to the yield-learning loop that determines output, reliability and ramp efficiency. As AI chips become harder to manufacture, KLA’s exposure to inspection, metrology and process control likely positions it to benefit from rising manufacturing complexity and stronger demand for yield optimization.

KLA’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of KLA have surged 187.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 104.9%.

KLA One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, KLA trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 19.92, significantly above the industry’s average of 7.57.

KLA’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLA’s fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2027 have risen in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of KLA Stock



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KLA’s Zacks Rank

KLA stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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