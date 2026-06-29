Can KLAC Keep Outgrowing the Wafer Equipment Market Through 2027?

KLA Corporation KLAC is benefiting from a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven semiconductor investment and appears well positioned to continue outperforming the broader wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) market as the current investment cycle matures. While semiconductor equipment demand remains supported by AI infrastructure spending, the company also has structural growth drivers that could allow it to grow faster than the overall WFE market through 2027 and beyond.



The investment cycle is becoming broader than previous upcycles. AI deployment is driving spending across leading-edge foundry and logic capacity, while high-bandwidth memory and advanced DRAM are supporting memory investments. Rather than depending on a single end market, KLA is gaining from demand across foundry, logic and memory, all of which require increasingly sophisticated inspection and metrology solutions. The company expects these trends to support continued expansion in WFE spending. KLA projects the WFE market to reach approximately $140 billion in calendar 2026. Looking further ahead, it expects the market to expand to roughly $215 billion, plus or minus $20 billion, by 2030, representing growth that outpaces the broader semiconductor industry.



KLA’s ability to outgrow WFE rests on its stronger exposure to process control, not just higher industry spending. As chip designs become more complex, customers need more inspection, metrology and yield-management tools across development, ramp and high-volume manufacturing. KLA’s updated 2030 framework assumes the process-control market will grow faster than overall WFE, supported by advanced packaging, services growth of 13-15% annually and more than 150 basis points of additional WFE share gains over time.



KLA already enters this cycle from a position of strength. According to third-party industry data highlighted during Investor Day, the company increased its semiconductor process-control market share to 58% in 2025, up 360 basis points since 2021. The gains were driven by leadership in optical inspection, e-beam inspection, mask inspection and advanced wafer-level packaging process control, where KLA also achieved the industry’s top market position.



KLA’s expanding process-control intensity, rising market share, growing advanced packaging exposure and resilient services business provide multiple avenues for growth beyond industry averages. If AI-driven semiconductor complexity continues increasing as expected, the company's differentiated technology portfolio could allow it to keep outgrowing the WFE market through 2027 and remain one of the industry's strongest long-term beneficiaries.

How Do Competitors Compare With KLA's WFE Growth Opportunity?

KLA's closest process-control peers, Onto Innovation ONTO and Nova Ltd. NVMI, are also benefiting from the AI-driven semiconductor investment cycle and expect to outgrow the broader wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) market. However, their growth strategies remain more focused on specific technology niches, while KLA benefits from a broader process-control franchise spanning inspection, metrology, advanced packaging and services.



Onto Innovation is capitalizing on rising demand for advanced packaging and advanced-node process control, supported by growing adoption of its Dragonfly G5 inspection platform and Atlas G6 metrology systems. ONTO expects advanced packaging revenue to grow more than 50% in 2026 and anticipates its advanced-node business will expand faster than the overall WFE market, driven by AI-related investments in logic, DRAM and high-bandwidth memory. Management also expects to continue outgrowing WFE into 2027 as new products and customer wins gain traction.



Nova is similarly benefiting from rising AI-driven investments across logic, memory and advanced packaging. The company reported record demand for advanced DRAM, gate-all-around applications and advanced packaging, while highlighting that growing manufacturing complexity is increasing process-control and metrology intensity. Nova expects to outperform mid-teen WFE growth, supported by market-share gains, broader customer adoption and expanding exposure to advanced packaging and hybrid bonding technologies.

KLA’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of KLA have surged 177.6% over the past year, outperforming the industry, as shown below.



KLAC One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KLA trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 50.18, significantly above the industry’s average, as shown below.

KLAC’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLA’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 11.4% and 34.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have risen in the past 60 days, respectively.

EPS Trend of KLAC Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KLAC stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.