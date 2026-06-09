Can KLA Outgrow Chip Equipment Market Through 2030?

KLA Corporation KLAC is strengthening its position in the chip equipment market as AI-driven semiconductor complexity makes process control increasingly critical to advanced manufacturing. The company’s long-term growth case is tied less to broad capacity additions alone and more to the rising need for inspection, metrology and yield-optimization tools as chips become more complex, valuable and difficult to manufacture.



KLA’s updated long-term framework supports this outgrowth narrative. The company raised its revenue CAGR target to 13-17% through 2030, assuming the wafer equipment market reaches approximately $215 billion, plus or minus $20 billion, by 2030. KLA expects to grow faster than the broader market, supported by continued share gains, rising process-control intensity, advanced packaging growth and long-term expansion in services.



Artificial intelligence is accelerating a broader increase in process-control intensity. Demand for high-performance computing, high-bandwidth memory and custom silicon is increasing the pressure on chipmakers to improve yields, shorten learning cycles and accelerate production. KLA noted that faster product cycles, higher-value wafers and masks, rising design complexity and greater variability are expanding demand for its solutions across R&D, fab ramps and high-volume manufacturing.



Advanced packaging is becoming another important growth lever. Management expects semiconductor process-control revenues tied to advanced packaging to rise from approximately $635 million in 2025 to about $1 billion in 2026, supported by stronger demand for wafer-level packaging and higher-precision inspection requirements. This opportunity complements the company’s broader market-share gains across process control, including mask inspection, optical pattern wafer inspection and electron beam inspection.



KLA expects the wafer equipment market, including advanced packaging, to exceed $140 billion in 2026, with 2027 growth expected to be stronger than 2026. The outlook is supported by strong customer engagement, a growing systems backlog and multiple new fab projects. Given its process-control focus, growing advanced-packaging exposure, expanding services base and improving share position, KLA has a credible path to outgrowing the broader semiconductor equipment market through 2030, provided industry spending remains favorable.

How KLA Stacks Up to Competitors

KLA operates in a competitive chip equipment market where MKS Inc. MKSI and Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. AEIS are also benefiting from AI-driven semiconductor investment. MKS is seeing stronger demand across vacuum, power, plasma, reactive gas and photonics solutions used in deposition, etch, lithography, metrology and inspection applications. The company also expects to benefit from AI-led capacity spending, rising process complexity and stronger demand across DRAM, NAND and foundry/logic applications.



Advanced Energy is similarly exposed to AI-related wafer fab demand through its precision power and plasma power technologies. The company is seeing adoption of its eVoS, eVerest and NavX platforms, which are designed to improve throughput and yield at leading-edge nodes. Management expects these technologies to support market-share gains as they move into higher-volume production over the coming years.



While MKS and Advanced Energy benefit from the broader AI-led equipment cycle, KLA’s distinction lies in its focus on process control. Its exposure to inspection, metrology and yield optimization, combined with ongoing market-share gains and expanding advanced-packaging opportunities, gives KLA a more direct link to rising defect-control and manufacturing-precision needs. This supports its case for above-market growth through 2030.

KLA’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of KLA have surged 146.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 65.2%.

KLA One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, KLA trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 16.44, significantly below the industry’s average of 10.29.

KLA’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLA’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of KLA Stock



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KLA’s Zacks Rank

KLA stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.