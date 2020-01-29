Can Kimberly-Clark's Revenue Cross $19 Billion By 2021?

Kimberly Clark’s (NYSE: KMB) total revenue has grown from $18.26 billion in 2017 to $18.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to further grow steadily to $19.05 billion by 2021. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue has grown from $18.26 billion to $18.45 billion on the back of steady growth in emerging markets for consumer tissue, and an overall rise in selling prices.

However, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and a lack of growth in the personal care segment, have weighed down on revenue, with growth of only ~0.5% YoY in the last 2 years.

We expect to see a higher growth rate going forward, with revenue to grow to $19.05 billion by 2021.

Takeaway:

Kimberly Clark’s Personal Care segment, which primarily sells baby care and feminine care products, is expected to contribute $9.23 billion to total revenue in 2020, making up 49% of KMB’s total revenue estimate.

The Consumer Tissue division is expected to bring in $6.1 billion in 2020, to make up 33% of the total revenue estimate.

The expected $790 million of revenue growth for Kimberly-Clark between 2017 and 2021, will be driven primarily by a $340 million growth in the Consumer Tissue segment.

Kimberly Clark’s total revenue has grown by around 1% between 2017 and 2019, and we expect a further 3.25% growth in revenue by 2021.

In our interactive dashboard Kimberly-Clark Revenue: How Does KMB Make Money?, we discuss KMB’s business model, followed by sections that review past performance and 2021 expectations for KMB’s revenue.

A look at Kimberly-Clark’s segments and their contribution to total revenue

Additional details about how Kimberly-Clark’s Revenues and Key Operating Metrics compare with that of Colgate-Palmolive’s are available in our interactive dashboard.

(A) Personal Care revenue to grow by $190 million over the next 2 years, making up 49% of total revenue

Personal care revenue has seen no change over the past 2 years, going from $9.1 billion in 2017 to $9.14 billion in 2019, amidst foreign currency headwinds and growing competition in emerging markets.

However, going forward we expect things to get better, with revenue from this segment to come in at $9.23 billion in 2020 and $9.33 billion in 2021.

(B) Consumer Tissue Revenue to grow by $280 million over the next 2 years to make up 33% of 2021’s total revenue estimate

Consumer Tissue revenue has grown marginally from $5.95 billion in 2017 to $6.01 billion in 2019.

A major part of the revenue from this segment comes from North America, and we expect the same going forward.

We expect this metric to grow to $6.29 billion by 2021.

(C) KC Professional revenue expected to grow by around $130 million over the next 2 years, to make up the remaining 18% of total revenue in 2021

This segment has added around $90 million between 2017 and 2019, making up almost 50% of the $190 million revenue growth over the same period.

We expect revenue from this segment to keep growing, reaching around $3.43 billion by 2021.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.