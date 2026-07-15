Can Kimberly-Clark's Innovation Strategy Boost Sales Growth?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB continues to strengthen its portfolio through differentiated, science-backed innovation across its good, better, best product ladder, enabling it to address a broad range of consumer needs and price points. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, these innovation efforts supported solid organic sales growth, with volume plus mix growth improving to 3%, extending two consecutive years of broad-based gains in this metric

The company highlighted that it is building market share across its key focus areas of Baby Care, Women’s Health and Active Aging as it continues to execute its innovation-led strategy. By consistently introducing differentiated products that address evolving consumer needs, Kimberly-Clark is expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its position across these key categories.

Kimberly-Clark emphasized that recent volume and mix improvements have been driven primarily by product innovation rather than promotional activity, highlighting the strength of the company’s innovation-focused growth model. Promotional programs are designed to support product launches by encouraging consumer trial and accelerating adoption, rather than serving as the primary driver of sales. This disciplined approach supports sustainable volume and mix growth while reinforcing the company’s innovation-led strategy.

In the first quarter, promotional efforts were centered on the enhanced Snug & Dry offering, which feature a softer feel enabled by a redesigned absorbent core. According to the company, this innovation has delivered encouraging results, contributing to higher household penetration and improved product velocities.

Overall, Kimberly-Clark’s continued investment in consumer-centric innovation is reinforcing its competitive position across key categories. As the company expands its pipeline of differentiated products, it is well-positioned to build on its market share momentum and support sustainable, profitable organic growth over the long term.

The Zacks Rundown for KMB

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KMB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, lower than the industry’s average of 18.43.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s current fiscal-year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 0.8% and the same for next fiscal year earnings implies growth of 0.9%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD develops, manufactures and markets household, personal care and specialty products. At present, CHD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 1% and the same for current fiscal-year earnings suggests growth of 6.2% from the year-ago reported figures. CHD reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT produces doughnuts in the United States, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan and internationally. At present, DNUT carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNUT’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 14%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 30% from the year-ago reported figures. DNUT delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. RYKKY engages in the retail of household goods and food items in Japan and internationally. RYKKY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYKKY's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6.9% and 8.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.