Can KEYS Stock Gain From Facilitating Thunderbolt 5 Certification?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS has been designated by UL Solutions as the certification test partner for Thunderbolt 5 products. This new role reinforces UL Solutions' position as an Intel-authorized lab for Thunderbolt 5 technologies.



Thunderbolt 5 certification mandates compliance with Thunderbolt standards and Keysight, in collaboration with UL Solutions, is committed to ensuring that the products meet these requirements. To validate Thunderbolt 5 certification, UL Solutions uses several Keysight test and measurement products, including the Infiniium UXR B Series Oscilloscopes, the M8000 Series High-Performance BERT and ENA Vector Network Analyzers.



Thunderbolt 5 brings a significant advancement in wired connectivity, boasting data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps — almost three times faster than Thunderbolt 4. This enhanced capability accommodates innovative display technologies and improves power delivery, enabling quicker transfers of large files like ultra-high-definition videos and intricate 3D models. The outcome is a more efficient workflow, increased productivity and an enriched user experience.

Keysight’s Testing Solutions Gain Traction

Keysight's performance is benefiting from the strong demand for its electronic design and test solutions. As electronic devices serve as the backbone of Internet of Things services, wireless technology, data centers and 5G technologies, the swift adoption of these devices is driving an increased need for the company’s electronic testing equipment.

Its award-winning Radar Scene Emulator is the only solution in the market to imitate realistic roadway scenarios in a lab environment. This solution was chosen by a leading U.S. auto manufacturer for testing and validation of autonomous drive systems.



Earlier this month, Keysight announced that it had achieved a milestone by successfully testing and certifying Autotalks’ vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solution in its device security research lab, Riscure Security Solutions, under the Common Criteria certification program. The successful completion will likely ensure the highest security standards, marking the first time a V2X chipset with an embedded Hardware Security Module receiving such certification.



The rising demand for electronics testing equipment is poised to boost Keysight's revenues and stock performance as it capitalizes on the growing adoption of essential electronic devices.

KEYS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

KEYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 19.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 16%.



