Can Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Beat on Q3 Earnings Amid Inflation?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 47 cents. The consensus mark for earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.2%. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating 4.2% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5%. KDP has delivered an earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Key Factors to Note

Keurig Dr Pepper has been gaining from continued brand strength, significant pricing actions, a solid performance in its cold beverages and strong market share gains. These traits have been boosting the company’s sales performance in recent quarters.



While most growth across categories and organic sales in recent quarters has been pricing-driven, the company has been confident about delivering sustained organic growth in the quarters ahead. KDP has been witnessing less elastic volume growth for the past few quarters. Also, demand trends, although strong, have been reflecting the impacts of pressures on consumers.



Although the company has been expecting pricing-led gains to moderate in the second half of 2023, it has been anticipating continued momentum in organic sales due to its efforts to create value across three key dimensions. These dimensions mainly comprise growth in core brands, enriching the portfolio, and effective omnichannel, selling and distribution systems.



Our model predicts year-over-year constant-currency revenue growth of 3.8% for the third quarter.



Moreover, KDP has particularly been gaining traction in the Refreshment Beverage segment for quite some time now. Higher net price realization and a rise in volume/mix have been the key contributors to the segment’s growth.



The segment has witnessed strong traction from recent innovations (most notably Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream), effective in-market execution, and its recently announced sales and distribution partnership for C4 Energy. The continuation of this trend is expected to get reflected in the company's to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line.



KDP has also been witnessing remarkable trends on the market share front. The market share expansion has mainly been driven by strength in CSDs, seltzers, energy, apple juice, coconut waters and fruit drinks. Strength in Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, Sunkist, Squirt and Crush CSDs, Polar seltzers, Vita Coco, C4 Energy, Mott's, and Hawaiian Punch have also been the key contributors.



However, Keurig Dr Pepper has been witnessing significant pressures from input cost inflation, rising transportation costs and supply-chain disruptions, which have been taking a toll on its performance. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, have been key deterrents.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected inflation to be the greatest challenge throughout 2023. Driven by the headwinds related to broad-based inflationary pressure and increased marketing investment, the company has been witnessing soft operating margins.



Our model predicts the adjusted cost of sales, as a percentage of sales, to expand 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.7% in the third quarter. Adjusted SG&A expenses are likely to increase 4.1% year over year to $1.1 billion, with the SG&A rate expanding 10 bps year over year. As a result, we expect the adjusted operating margin to contract 60 bps in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.49%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Simply Good Foods SMPL has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMPL’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 44 cents per share, suggesting growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simply Good’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $320.3 million, which suggests growth of 16.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SMPL has delivered an earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Hershey HSY has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is expected to see top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.97 billion, which suggests growth of 9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past seven days to $2.47 per share. The consensus mark suggests growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. HSY has delivered an earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Colgate-Palmolive CL has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is expected to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 80 cents per share. The consensus mark suggests 8.1% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate Colgate’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, which indicates growth of 8.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CL has delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.