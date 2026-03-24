Can KBR's Applied Computing Investment Boost Growth in Energy Markets?

KBR, Inc. KBR is advancing its digital strategy through a strategic investment in UK-based Applied Computing. The move marks the company’s entry into AI-focused investments and signals a shift toward technology-led growth across energy and industrial markets.



The investment includes a board position, giving the company a direct role in guiding Applied Computing’s growth. The company also signed a multi-year joint development agreement to build AI-based products for the energy sector. This partnership combines Applied Computing’s Orbital model with the company’s process technologies and engineering expertise.



The company aims to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability across operations. The collaboration focuses on three key areas. These include asset operations, capital projects and development of next-generation technologies. This approach can help reduce project risks and improve execution across the energy lifecycle.



The deal also strengthens the company’s technology portfolio. The integration of AI into existing solutions can create new offerings and expand revenue opportunities. The company can also use its global presence, co-located teams and industry network to support Applied Computing’s commercial growth and scale these solutions faster across markets.



Applied Computing’s physics-based AI model adds a strong technical layer. It supports better decision-making and optimization in complex industrial systems. This can improve performance and reduce costs for customers.



Overall, the investment supports the company’s long-term strategy. The focus remains on digital transformation and innovation. If executed well, the partnership can enhance growth prospects and strengthen the company’s position in energy and industrial markets.

How KBR Stacks Up Against Industry Peers

KBR operates in a competitive engineering, technology and government services market. The company competes with firms such as Fluor Corporation FLR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL across projects linked to defense, energy infrastructure and other mission-critical developments.



Fluor continues to see steady activity across several of its core markets. The company has highlighted continued work in energy solutions, mission services and urban infrastructure projects. Demand tied to LNG development, energy transition initiatives, mining activity and power infrastructure also remains supportive for Fluor’s project pipeline.



Sterling Infrastructure is also benefiting from strong demand in mission-critical infrastructure. The company continues to see project activity across data centers, manufacturing facilities and e-commerce distribution networks. Growth in Sterling Infrastructure’s E-Infrastructure Solutions business remains an important driver, supported by steady project flow and ongoing demand for digital and logistics infrastructure.

KBR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure service provider have declined 19.5% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBR stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.21, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of KBR

KBR’s earnings estimates for 2026 have trended downward in the past 30 days to $4.02 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBR’s 2026 revenues indicates a 2.3% year-over-year increase, while the same for EPS implies 4.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank of KBR

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.