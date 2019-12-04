Can Johnson & Johnson's Stelara Become Number 2 Drug In Crohn's Disease Market?

Johnson & Johnson’sÂ (NYSE:JNJ) Stelara could become the #2 drug in the Crohn’s Disease market over the next few years. Crohn’s Disease causes inflammation of the digestive tract. J&J’s top selling drugs in this therapeutic area are Remicade and Stelara. AbbVie’s Humira is the leader in this market, and it will likely remain so in the foreseeable future. J&J’s Remicade as of now ranks second, but given its loss of market exclusivity and biosimilar competition kicking in, it will likely lose the No. 2 spot to Stelara, which has seen strong growth of late, and its patents are protected till 2023. Note that most of the drugs mentioned in the note below are approved for multiple disorders, and the sales figures represent the total revenue in the immunology area.Â In this note we compare J&J’s Stelara sales to that of other drugs used for Crohn’s disease. You can view our interactive dashboard analysis ~ How Is Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara Placed In Crohn’s Disease Drugs Market?Â ~ for more details.

AbbVie’s Humira Is The Top Selling Drug For Crohn’s Disease, Followed By Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade And Stelara

Combined Sales of Crohn’s Disease Drugs Above Grew From $22.8 Billion In 2014 To $34.6 Billion In 2018. Stelara’s Share Increased From 9% To 15% During The Same Period, And It Could Grow To 22% Over The Next Few Years

Stelara And Humira’s Market Exclusivity Period Ends In 2023 While Cimzia Is Protected Till 2024, As Shown Below

Stelara: 2023

Humira: 2023

Cimzia: 2024

Remicade: Market Exclusivity has ended.

Johnson & Johnson Has A Wide Presence In Pharmaceuticals, And Stelara Accounts For 13% of The Company’s Total Pharmaceutical Sales

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? ExploreÂ example interactive dashboardsÂ and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.