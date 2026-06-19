Can Jabil's Manufacturing Expansion in India Boost Growth Prospects?

Jabil Inc. JBL has expanded its footprint in India by opening a new manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening its position in one of the world’s fastest-growing manufacturing markets.



Jabil’s new factory significantly increases its production capacity in the country. Over the past year, the company increased its manufacturing space from 500,000 to 1.2 million square feet and nearly doubled its workforce to 11,000, reflecting strong demand and confidence in the Indian market.



Much of the decision to scale its operations in India is supported by the country’s favorable policies, improving infrastructure and skilled workforce, which make it an attractive hub for advanced manufacturing. Jabil’s recent agreement with the Maharashtra government is expected to drive faster expansion and strengthen regional partnerships.



In addition, Jabil recently partnered with Adani Group to build an artificial intelligence (AI) and data center infrastructure manufacturing platform. These strategic developments will likely enable Jabil to achieve strong long-term growth in the subcontinent.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Jabil faces competition from Celestica Inc. CLS and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Celestica has strengthened its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand in areas such as AI, cloud computing and data centers. The company is increasing production of hardware, including networking and server equipment. Celestica announced plans to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint in Fort Worth to support rising demand for next-generation technology solutions.



Sanmina has enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to support growing demand across industrial, cloud and energy markets. The company is increasing production of advanced electronic and networking solutions. Sanmina expanded its footprint with a new facility in Houston to manufacture energy products such as transformers and switchgear for the U.S. market.

JBL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Jabil has rallied 80.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 126.1%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 26.47 forward earnings, lower than 27.7 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for Jabil for 2026 have moved up 0.5% to $12.36 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 2.4% to $14.69.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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