Can Jabil's Innovative Healthcare Portfolio Boost Growth Prospects?

Jabil Inc. JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider that serves the healthcare industry through its advanced engineering, design and production expertise. The company partners with medical device developers, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare technology firms to develop innovative medical solutions that improve patient care.



Jabil offers a wide range of healthcare products, including diagnostic systems, patient monitoring systems, imaging equipment components, drug delivery devices, surgical instruments and minimally invasive medical technologies. It also manufactures wearable health devices and connected medical products for remote patient monitoring and provides services for orthopedic, cardiovascular and robotic-assisted surgical systems.



The company provides end-to-end support throughout the product development process, including rapid prototyping, testing, regulatory support, supply chain management, aftermarket services, specialized packaging and cold-chain logistics. These services help customers improve efficiency, maintain product quality and meet global healthcare standards.



Jabil is expanding its capabilities in digital health, AI-enabled medical technologies and smart manufacturing to address the growing demand for advanced healthcare solutions. With its global production network, the company is likely to capitalize on the increasing adoption of next-generation medical technologies.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Healthcare Sector?

Jabil faces competition from Celestica Inc. CLS and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Celestica is expanding its Healthcare business by supporting the development and production of advanced medical devices. The company provides engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services to healthcare and medical technology companies. Celestica supports the production of medical products used in surgery, medical imaging, diabetes care and diagnostic testing.



Sanmina provides engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services to the healthcare industry. The company supports the production of diagnostic equipment, medical imaging systems, patient monitoring devices and surgical products. Sanmina helps medical device companies with testing, repair and regulatory support.

JBL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Jabil has gained 47.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 85.2%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 20.29 forward earnings, lower than 23.95 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for Jabil's fiscal 2026 have increased 3.6% to $12.74 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 15.6% to $16.59.



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Jabil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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