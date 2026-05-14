Can ISRG's da Vinci 5 Momentum Sustain Procedure and Utilization Gains?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG da Vinci 5 platform is rapidly emerging as a key growth engine, reinforcing both procedure momentum and utilization gains in the first quarter of 2026. Management highlighted that da Vinci procedures grew 16% year over year, while overall system utilization increased 4%, reflecting stronger throughput and expanding surgeon engagement. The early adoption trends suggest that da Vinci 5 may be structurally enhancing utilization rather than simply replacing prior-generation systems.

A notable differentiator is that da Vinci 5 systems are exhibiting higher utilization levels than Xi systems, even in the early phase of deployment. Management attributed this to a combination of improved surgeon ergonomics, workflow enhancements, and upgraded technology features, which are driving stronger procedural adoption among installed accounts. If sustained, this higher utilization profile could become a meaningful structural advantage, increasing recurring revenue generation per system.

Another underappreciated growth lever is after-hours procedures, which rose 31% year over year. Management noted that hospitals are increasingly using robotic systems during evenings and extended operating windows to improve asset productivity and address surgical backlogs. This trend suggests that utilization growth is being driven not only by new indications and surgeon adoption but also by more intensive use of existing systems.

The implications extend beyond procedure growth. Higher utilization strengthens the economic value proposition of robotic surgery for hospitals, which could accelerate installed base expansion, particularly for premium systems like da Vinci 5. Since Intuitive Surgical’s business model is heavily weighted toward recurring instruments, accessories and service revenues, increased utilization directly enhances revenue durability and operating leverage.

Overall, da Vinci 5 appears to be doing more than driving replacement demand — it is improving system productivity. If higher utilization trends persist, the platform could sustain above-market procedure growth while deepening Intuitive Surgical’s recurring revenue moat.

Peer Updates

Stryker SYK continues to demonstrate strong momentum in robotic surgery, though it does not provide explicit standalone procedure growth guidance for Mako. The company expects 8-9.5% organic sales growth in 2026, driven by strong procedural demand and capital placements.

Mako remains a central growth engine, with over 3,000 installed systems and rising utilization across knees and hips, where penetration continues to increase meaningfully. Key drivers for robotic procedure growth are expanding indications (shoulder, spine, advanced hips), strong capital order backlog and increasing surgeon adoption. Stryker’s strategy of continuous expansion of indications and high utilization suggests sustained double-digit robotic procedure growth.

Zimmer Biomet ZBH provided a more tempered 2026 outlook, guiding for 1-3% organic growth, reflecting near-term disruption rather than demand weakness. While ZBH did not provide explicit guidance on robotic procedure growth, it highlighted strong robotic capital sales and double-digit growth in its technology and data segments, indicating continued adoption of its ROSA platform.

The primary drivers for robotic procedure growth include a robust innovation cycle (like ROSA Shoulder), increased sales force specialization and deeper penetration in ambulatory service centers and underpenetrated segments. Near-term growth is constrained by U.S. sales force restructuring, with more meaningful acceleration expected beyond 2027 as productivity improves.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 23.7% so far this year compared with an 18.6% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.27. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 16.5% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.