Can ISRG Maintain Robotics Edge Amid Rising Rivalry & Budget Strain?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG delivered a robust first-quarter 2025, with revenues rising 19% year over year to $2.25 billion and earnings per share (EPS) surpassing expectations. Yet, even as the company celebrates over 10,000 global system installs and growing da Vinci 5 adoption, it faces structural headwinds, including intensifying competition and tightening hospital capital expenditures.

Despite placing 367 da Vinci systems (147 of them being da Vinci 5), management acknowledged constrained placements outside the United States, particularly in Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom, due to policy-driven hospital budget cuts. ISRG’s recurring revenues remain strong at 85% of total revenues, but tariffs and higher depreciation from facility expansion are pressuring gross margins, now forecasted to be in the 65-66.5% range for full-year 2025.

The company’s ecosystem — proven outcomes, clinical training and a maturing AI-enhanced surgical suite — provides it with an edge. Force feedback tools in da Vinci 5 are showing promising clinical value, with studies suggesting improved patient recovery and reduced surgeon error. Additionally, SP and Ion platforms posted procedure growth of 94% and 58%, respectively, bolstering ISRG's multi-platform dominance.

Rising Rivalry

However, rivals are gaining traction. Medtronic MDT submitted Hugo for FDA urologic clearance in first-quarter 2025, a crucial step toward entering the U.S. market. MDT is conducting complementary IDE trials covering hernia, benign gynecology, and oncologic gynecology, signaling a clear strategy to broaden Hugo’s indication base. MDT may receive an FDA approval for Hugo in the second half of 2025, marking this as the first year of Intuitive Surgical facing serious U.S. competition in MIS robotics. Hugo’s modular design and open surgeon console not only promote flexible OR integration but also position it as a cost-effective alternative to Intuitive’s dominant da Vinci platform.

Another rival, Globus Medical GMED, has made notable strides with its ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation platform, widely used in spinal and cranial procedures. In late May 2025, Globus Medical showcased the system for the first time in Brazil (at GSC 2025), marking a strategic international expansion.

During GSC 2025, Globus Medical also emphasized the integrated Excelsius ecosystem — comprising navigation, robotics, imaging and AI tools — which enables hospitals to flexibly adopt full robotic guidance or mix-and-match navigation-only workflows, depending on their needs. While Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS isn’t competing in soft-tissue surgery, it is creating waves in oncology-related navigation and spine surgery.

To maintain leadership, ISRG must counteract price-sensitive buyer behavior by leveraging leasing models, optimizing utilization of installed systems and accelerating feature adoption. While ISRG’s technological and scale advantages remain formidable, its long-term dominance will hinge on navigating a landscape shaped by value-based purchasing and global reimbursement dynamics. ISRG’s innovation pipeline and clinical credibility give it a strong lead, but sustaining leadership will require agile pricing strategies, global regulatory wins and a sharper focus on cost economics in a capital-constrained world.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have gained 4.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 9%.



From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 72.21. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies a 6.8% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

