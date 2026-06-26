Can IREN's Contracted AI Capacity Support Future Revenue Growth?

IREN Limited IREN has secured a large amount of contracted AI infrastructure capacity that should help the company support future revenue growth. IREN ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with $3.1 billion in annual recurring revenues (ARR) under contract. Further, the company's current operational AI cloud capacity remains fully contracted.

A key contributor to IREN's contracted revenues is the $3.4 billion, five-year AI cloud contract with NVIDIA to deploy Blackwell GPUs. IREN expects the Blackwell deployment to significantly increase its ARR. IREN now targets to hit $4.4 billion ARR. This marks a significant increase of $700 million from its prior $3.7 billion ARR target. The additional ARR is expected to come from bringing additional GPU capacity online and making it available to customers under existing and planned AI cloud deployments.

To support future growth, IREN is targeting 480 megawatts of AI cloud capacity and 150,000 GPUs by the end of 2026. Expansion projects are underway at Childress, and additional Blackwell systems are expected to be deployed over the next several quarters. These investments are intended to support existing customer contracts, future demand and bring more revenue-generating capacity online.

Further, demand for AI infrastructure remains higher than the available supply. The company noted that customer demand is not the issue because existing and planned capacity already has strong interest from customers. The key focus remains on execution. As new GPU clusters are deployed and commissioned, IREN can convert more of its contracted capacity into revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth of around 46.3% and 265.4%, respectively.

IREN Stock Faces Stiff Competition

IREN faces intense competition from TeraWulf WULF and Applied Digital APLD in the AI infrastructure space.

In May 2026, TeraWulf acquired the Muskie Data Campus, a new AI and high-performance computing (HPC) development site in Eastern Kentucky. The campus is expected to support more than 1 GW of data center capacity. The Muskie Data Campus becomes TeraWulf’s second major digital infrastructure campus in Kentucky, in addition to its 480 MW Justified Data campus in Hancock County. The acquisition expands WULF’s development pipeline and increases its ability to support AI and HPC customers across different regions and power markets.

In May 2026, Applied Digital signed a 15-year lease agreement with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscale customer for Polaris Forge 3, APLD’s fourth AI data center campus. Polaris Forge 3 will provide 300 MW of IT capacity and will be supported by approximately 430 MW of utility power, and will be used to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads. The agreement increases APLD's total contracted lease revenues across four AI Factory campuses to approximately $31 billion.

IREN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of IREN have surged 27.3% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 9.8%.

IREN YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IREN shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of forward price/sales, IREN is trading at 6.33X compared with the industry’s 2.81X.

IREN Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s bottom line in fiscal 2026 is pegged at a loss of 40 cents per share, revised downward over the past 30 days. IREN reported earnings of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.