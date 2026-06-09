Can IREN's 800MW Australia Campus Help Meet Rising APAC AI Demand?

IREN Limited IREN recently announced plans to develop an 800-megawatt data center campus in Bundey, South Australia. The project is the company's first announced data center campus in Australia and adds a new growth market to its AI infrastructure platform. IREN has secured a transmission connection agreement that provides access to four 330kV feeder exits at the utility substation. IREN expects this agreement to support up to 800 megawatts of capacity without requiring network upgrades. Energization of the Australia campus is expected to begin in 2028.

The project is aimed at serving growing AI infrastructure demand across the Asia-Pacific region. IREN sees Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-growing sources of AI demand globally, where available AI infrastructure in the region remains limited. IREN believes that the region's large population, growing AI adoption and shortage of computing infrastructure create an opportunity to develop additional AI capacity closer to customers in the region.

A key feature of the Bundey campus is its connectivity to major Asian markets. The site has submarine fiber links to Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan. These countries are important markets for cloud computing and AI workloads. Management expects Australia to serve as a regional hub for AI infrastructure because it combines power availability with connectivity to major Asia-Pacific demand centers.

The company expects the Bundley project to create more than 500 construction jobs and more than 200 ongoing skilled jobs once operational. As of now, the campus remains several years away from energization and securing transmission access will be an important step because access to power is one of the biggest constraints for large-scale AI infrastructure projects. The above-mentioned factors show how the project provides IREN with an additional platform to support future growth and help meet rising AI demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

IREN Stock Faces Stiff Competition

IREN faces intense competition from Applied Digital APLD and TeraWulf WULF in the AI infrastructure space.

In May 2026, Applied Digital signed a 15-year lease agreement with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscale customer for Polaris Forge 3, APLD’s fourth AI data center campus. Polaris Forge 3 will provide 300 MW of IT capacity and will be supported by approximately 430 MW of utility power, and will be used to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads. The agreement increases APLD's total contracted lease revenues across four AI Factory campuses to approximately $31 billion.

In May 2026, TeraWulf acquired the Muskie Data Campus, a new AI and high-performance computing (HPC) development site in Eastern Kentucky. The campus is expected to support more than 1 GW of data center capacity. The Muskie Data Campus becomes TeraWulf’s second major digital infrastructure campus in Kentucky, in addition to its 480 MW Justified Data campus in Hancock County. The acquisition expands WULF’s development pipeline and increases its ability to support AI and HPC customers across different regions and power markets.

IREN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of IREN have surged 56.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 11.9%.

IREN YTD Price Return Performance



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IREN shares are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of forward price/sales, IREN is trading at 8.37X compared with the industry’s 2.81X.

IREN Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s bottom line in fiscal 2026 is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share, revised downward over the past 30 days. IREN reported earnings of 4 cents per share in fiscal 2025.



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Currently, IREN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.