Can IradiMed Extend Its Earnings Momentum In Q2 2026, Will Device Sales Continue To Climb?

(RTTNews) - IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRMD), a medical device company, announced Friday that it will release its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 before the market opens on July 31, 2026. The company's management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Ahead of the release, here is a look at the company's financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including non-magnetic IV infusion pumps and patient monitoring systems, designed to improve patient safety during MRI procedures. The company focuses on MRI-compatible critical care solutions and serves hospitals and imaging centers worldwide.

First Quarter FY26 Highlights

For the first quarter of IradiMed's fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Net revenue increased by 12.7% to $21.98 million from $19.51 million in the same quarter last year.

As the company is invested in MRI-based monitoring systems, the total devices revenue increased to $15.39 million from $12.96 million in the same quarter last year.

The company attributed the higher revenue for the quarter to be driven by growth in MRI compatible Intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, and an increase in Patient Vital Signs Monitoring systems.

IV Infusion Pump systems revenue for the quarter increased to $7.66 million, compared with $6.00 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

First quarter 2026 Patient Vital Signs Monitoring systems revenue was $7.11 million, compared with $6.54 million for the same quarter in 2025.

Net income attributable to IradiMed Corp increased to $5.82 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $4.69 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter increased $0.08 per share or 21.6% to $0.45 per share from $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter rose to $6.36 million, or $0.49 per share from $5.34 million, or $0.42 per share for the same quarter last year.

Q2 and FY26 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $20.0 million to $21.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.44 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.48.

For the full year 2026, the firm reaffirmed revenue of $91.0 million to $96.0 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.05, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.21.

Second Quarter FY25 Financial Highlights

Looking back to the second quarter of 2025, total net revenues were up 13.8% at $20.41 million. In the prior year of 2024, the company had reported $17.93 million.

MRI compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems revenue increased from $6.88 million to $8.19 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The Patient Vital Signs Monitoring Systems revenue increased 9% to $5.94 million from $5.45 million in the prior year.

Ferro Magnetic Detection Systems revenue increased for the period 2025 to $0.482 million from $0.366 million in the second quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter, the total devices revenue rose by 15% to $14.61 million from $12.70 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2025 net income was $5.77 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $4.90 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income for the quarter increased from $5.38 million, or $0.42 per share to $6.35 million, or $0.49 per share for the last period.

IRMD closed Friday's trade (24.07.2026) up 0.67% at $94.49.

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