Can IONQ's Profitability and Execution Challenges Weigh on Growth?

IonQ’s IONQ revenue ramp continues to run ahead of operating leverage as it funds a broad roadmap and platform buildout. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $96.8 million. With the model still in an investment phase, valuation remains sensitive to execution and to evidence that revenue scale can eventually absorb the cost structure.

Additionally, larger platform deals can lift contract size and scope, but they can also lengthen revenue cycles and implementation timelines. In the first quarter, remaining performance obligations increased to $470 million, which improves multi-quarter visibility, yet it does not convert cleanly into near-term revenues because delivery schedules and performance obligations vary by contract. The investment case assumes IonQ can deliver dated technical and product milestones that enable scaled commercial deployments. The company continues to target an operational 256-qubit system in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is advancing a chip-based path to that system, but any slippage could delay customer deployments and extend conversion cycles.

These factors can keep reported results volatile and make it difficult for investors to anchor near-term momentum from any single quarter.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI continues to operate with a high fixed-cost structure as it funds fabrication, engineering headcount and system integration needed to advance the roadmap. In the first quarter of 2026, total operating expenses were $27.3 million compared with $22.1 million a year earlier, with research and development representing the largest component. Rigetti’s revenue profile remains driven by the timing of system deliveries and government-funded project milestones, which can create uneven quarterly results.

D-Wave Quantum’s QBTS revenue mix still depends on the timing of larger contracts and system deliveries. First-quarter 2026 revenues fell to $2.9 million from $15 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gate-model revenues remain early and add a longer development cycle to the investment case. QBTS’ gate-model targets extend to 2032 and intermediate milestones depend on continued progress in device fabrication, packaging and scaling control systems. Delays in foundry capacity, multi-chip interconnect or customer adoption could defer gate-model revenues and system sales, extending the period of lumpy consolidated growth.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have lost 18% against the industry’s 185.3% growth.



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Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 38.73X compared with the industry median of 4.55X.



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IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved south to $1.07.



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IonQ currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.