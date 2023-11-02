Can Investors Expect a Happy Holiday Season?

Typically, November and December are important months for the stock market. The holiday season stimulates consumer spending, which has a positive impact on most businesses. As a result, November and December are historically among the best months of the year on average for the S&P 500. That doesn’t mean that there are never tough ends to the year, though. If economic conditions are bad and consumers pull back regardless of the holidays, the negative impact can be exaggerated by the loss of revenue at an important time.

One could argue, then, that this year there is considerable doubt about what the next two months will bring. So far, even as the Fed has hiked interest rates at a rapid pace, starting from lower levels than ever before, we have avoided recession, or even any serious economic downturn. Can that continue over the holiday months, or are we coming to the end of the time lag between policy changes and their impact at the worst possible time for consumer-facing companies?

We got a bit of a clue this morning with the release of the weekly initial jobless claims and related data. Weekly numbers are volatile by definition and not too much stock should be placed in them, but traders and investors are looking closely at any and all indicators right now, seeking trends that might indicate the state of the economy and/or give clues as to what the Fed might do. Yes, Jerome Powell said this week that nothing had changed, that the central bank was still prepared to hike again, even though they did nothing at this meeting, but the overall tone of the statement that accompanied the decision was taken by most to be less hawkish than in recent months. In that environment, any and all data, even weekly numbers, are given an exaggerated importance.

The most important number this morning, though, was not the headline weekly jobless claims, but the Unit Labor Costs that were released at the same time. There was a major surprise there, with costs dropping by 0.7% after expectations for a rise of 0.8%. Unit Labor Costs are a measure of productivity, and in many ways can be seen as the most important metric of the labor market as it relates to inflation. The unemployment rate and other numbers that will come in Friday’s October jobs report will prompt more headlines, but they only matter right now in terms of how much pressure they put on prices, and if the labor costs of businesses per unit of production are falling, that is disinflationary no matter what October’s numbers may say.

That is why the market, at least early on, is reacting so positively this morning to what is usually quite an obscure metric. The Nasdaq and S&P are up a full percentage point as I write, with the less interest rate sensitive Dow only just behind and Treasury yields are falling, with the recent curve flattening picking up pace. Powell said yesterday that a resumption of rate hikes remains the default position for the FOMC, he also said that they would be monitoring data and that they were open to changing their mind. A surprise drop in Unit Labor Costs is just the kind of thing that could cause that to happen, and traders have latched onto that.

There is some validity to the argument that nothing material has changed from where we were a week ago, when stocks were tumbling and the prospects for the end of the year looked bleak. We are still seeing slowing growth, the consumer is still highly leveraged and is having to deal with higher mortgage, credit card and other loan rates, government debt is still at record levels, and inflation is still well above the Fed’s target 2% rate. What has changed, though, is the market’s attitude and mindset.

Maybe it is the effects of the approaching holiday season, but traders seem to be looking for positives this month. There is a growing sense that maybe the Fed will pull it off and despite the mess the Fed itself was at least partly responsible for, will slow the economy just enough to rein in inflation without causing a crash. Maybe that is wishful thinking, but isn’t that what the holiday season is all about? So, with a decent last two months of the year for stocks looking much more likely today than it was just a week ago, may I be among the first to wish all investors happy holidays!

