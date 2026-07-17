Can Investment Income Cushion Premium Pressure for RNR's Q2 Earnings?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after the closing bell. The bottom-line estimate is currently pegged at $11.37 per share on revenues of $2.67 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed two upward revisions but no downward revision over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.7%.



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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.54 billion, implying a 9.2% year-over-year decline. The bottom-line estimate is currently pegged at $40.57 for 2026, calling for a 3.8% year-over-year increase.

RenaissanceRe Holdings beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 33.6%. This performance is illustrated in the figure below.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for RenaissanceRe Holdings

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for RNR this time around. Stocks with the favorable combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a higher chance of beating on earnings. This is exactly the case here as you can see below.

RNR has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping RenaissanceRe Holdings’ Q2 Results?

RNR is expected to have benefited from higher net investment income in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $432.7 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago period’s level. Meanwhile, our model projects net investment income of $436.1 million for the quarter.

Net premiums earned are likely to have faced pressure in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects the figure to be $2.2 billion, down 7.7% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to weakness in the Casualty and Specialty segment. Premiums in the segment are expected to decline 14.1% year over year to $1.3 billion from $1.5 billion in the prior-year quarter. In contrast, the Property segment is projected to grow 3.9% year over year to $901.6 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for a combined ratio of 81.64% compared with 75.1% in the year-ago quarter. Our model, however, projects a slightly higher combined ratio of 83.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects the underwriting expense ratio to improve to 28.72% from 31.9% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting improved expense efficiency.

Our model estimates total expenses to increase 0.4% year over year, primarily due to higher net claims and claim expenses. However, lower interest, acquisition, operational and corporate expenses are expected to have partially offset the increase. Continued share buybacks are also likely to have supported the bottom line in the quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat appears likely for RNR, you may also want to consider some other P&C insurance stocks, as our model indicates that they have the right combination of factors to deliver an earnings beat this quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 10.2%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF's revenues is pegged at $3.01 billion, indicating an 8.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.92 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.2%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 51.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's revenues is pegged at $17.73 billion, indicating a 5.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Chubb Limited CB has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb's revenues is pegged at $15.89 billion, indicating a 7.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

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RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.