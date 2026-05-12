Can Investment in ChronoScale Unlock Additional Value for APLD?

Applied Digital's APLD investment in ChronoScale Corporation is emerging as an important extension of its broader AI infrastructure strategy. Following the separation of its cloud business, APLD retained approximately 97% ownership in ChronoScale, maintaining significant exposure to accelerated compute and GPU cloud markets while keeping its core operations focused on hyperscale AI data center development.



The ChronoScale structure gives APLD exposure to a different layer of the AI ecosystem beyond long-duration infrastructure leasing. While APLD's primary business centers on developing large-scale AI campuses for hyperscaler customers, ChronoScale operates within the GPU compute market, where enterprise AI adoption and generative AI workloads continue driving demand for accelerated computing capacity. This creates a potential additional monetization avenue tied to compute utilization rather than solely infrastructure-backed lease revenues.



The separation supports greater capital structure flexibility. By operating ChronoScale independently, APLD can continue scaling its infrastructure platform without absorbing the funding requirements and operating dynamics of a GPU cloud business onto its balance sheet. The company nonetheless retains substantial economic exposure through its majority ownership stake, preserving meaningful upside if demand for accelerated compute continues expanding.



That positioning could prove increasingly valuable as APLD works to lower its long-term cost of capital and transition project-level debt toward more favorable structures. The company completed a $2.15 billion senior secured notes offering during third-quarter fiscal 2026 while improving the credit quality of its CoreWeave-backed lease arrangements, ending the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash. A strengthening core balance sheet provides the financial foundation that makes the ChronoScale separation credible rather than merely structural.



However, the incremental value ChronoScale adds to APLD's investment case will ultimately depend on its ability to scale GPU utilization and customer growth within a competitive and rapidly evolving market.

APLD's Approach Compared to Peers

Unlike APLD, peers IREN Limited IREN and Nebius Group N.V. NBIS have pursued an integrated model, keeping GPU cloud capacity within their core infrastructure operations. IREN has been steadily expanding its AI cloud business while maintaining its data center and compute revenues within a single operating structure. Nebius similarly operates as a unified AI infrastructure and GPU cloud platform, targeting aggressive revenue growth in the near term.



While IREN and Nebius consolidate compute and infrastructure economics under one roof, APLD's structural separation of ChronoScale could offer investors greater transparency into each business's standalone earnings power, though it introduces execution complexity that neither IREN nor Nebius currently faces.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital’s shares have returned 81.1% year to date, while the broader Zacks Finance sector has inched up 0.1% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry has plunged 6.1%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



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Applied Digital stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 16.69X compared with the industry’s 3X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 61 cents per share. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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