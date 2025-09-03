Can Investing Give You the Returns That the Lottery Likely Never Will?

Key Points Playing the lottery will lose money most of the time, whereas the stock market rises most of the time.

Even investing in the worst S&P 500 stock in 2024 was better than the average lottery ticket return, and that stock has bounced back in 2025.

The jackpot for the Powerball lottery is sitting at a whopping $1.4 billion, as of this writing, which is already the fourth-largest jackpot it's ever offered. If there is no winner in tonight's (Sept. 3) drawing, the jackpot has real potential to grow to be near the largest jackpot ever ($2.04 billion in November 2022).

That's a jackpot that almost anyone would love to win.

Considering it only costs $2 to play, many people purchase lottery tickets in hopes of winning it big. After all, it seems worth it -- take an immaterial amount of money to have a chance at winning a life-changing sum. What's not to like?

However, in this article, it's worth exploring the concrete reasons why investing in stocks can give you the life-changing returns that the lottery (probably) never will.

The odds are stacked

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 25. And the prize with the best odds is the lowest prize at $4. In other words, one would need to spend about $50 in lottery tickets just to hope to win something. And chances are you would only win $4.

Put a different way, the most likely outcome is that someone playing the lottery would spend $50 and be left with $4. In investing terms, this would amount to a loss of over 90%.

Sure, it's possible to beat the odds. There are people who win it big on the very first try. But it's statistically improbable. Moreover, there isn't anything a person can do to improve their odds -- beating the odds would just be dumb luck. And luck isn't a repeatable process. Therefore, if a person continues to play the lottery, their returns will eventually get closer and closer to the overall odds of the game.

Isn't the stock market just a casino?

The lottery and the stock market have one thing in common: The future is uncertain. But I believe the similarities end around there. At a casino, the odds are stacked against the gambler -- the house always wins, as they say. But in the stock market, the odds tend to be stacked in investors' favor.

Consider that the S&P 500 has gained about 10% annually for over 50 years. And the market is up more frequently than it's down. If a casino offered a game that won more than it lost, gamblers would line up to play -- especially if their money increased by 10% on average, even after factoring in their losses.

A simple way for investors to win this "game" is to just put money into an S&P 500 index fund, which will earn the same as the index, minus any fees.

Consider that the average American spends $321 annually on lottery tickets, according to Motley Fool research. Over 50 years, that's just over $16,000. As mentioned previously, the odds are high that lottery players will lose more than 90% of this. In other words, they'd only have around $1,600 with this approach.

By contrast, if an investor put $321 in an S&P 500 index fund and added $26.75 monthly (which works out to $321 annually) for 50 years, this would be worth over $400,000, assuming a 10% annual return. That's not a typo.

It gets better

The above example is what could happen if an investor simply settled for average returns. But picking individual stocks could allow for above-average returns.

This is where some might say that the market is a casino. But I disagree. Consider that the worst stock in the S&P 500 in 2024 was Walgreens Boot Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), which dropped 61% for the year. So even if one only purchased one stock, and it happened to be the worst possible choice, it would still be better than a lotto ticket.

Moreover, a total loss in the stock market is rare, and Walgreens wasn't a total loss. In fact, Walgreens' stock is up 28% in 2025. But lottery tickets lose 24 out of 25 times and don't give you a second chance.

Meanwhile, top stocks in the S&P 500 can return much better than this in a given year. For example, shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have more than doubled in 2025. And by learning to identify good opportunities, it's possible to pick above-average stocks such as this more often than not.

In conclusion, the odds are you will never become wealthy by playing Powerball -- I'm sorry to say. But the odds of achieving life-changing wealth are high if one invests in stocks over a long period of time. It's rare to find a lottery winner among the top 1% of wealthy Americans. But wealthy Americans do understand the power of investing, considering they own over half of the stock market's value.

It may not be as exciting as winning a billion-dollar jackpot. But it's smart to double down on investing -- where the odds are at least somewhat stacked in your favor.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.