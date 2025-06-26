Can Investing $10,000 in Nvidia Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has lost some of its momentum this year after gaining 1,400% over the past five years. It's lost some investor confidence for a number of reasons, including fears that new artificial intelligence (AI) models won't need its powerful chips and regulations that limit what the company can ship to China.

But many investors still see its incredible long-term opportunities, and 90% of the 67 Wall Street analysts that cover it still call it a buy. Let's see where Nvidia is holding, where it's going, and whether or not investing in Nvidia stock today can make you a millionaire.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The linchpin for AI platforms

For all the talk about how much more Nvidia can grow, it delivered a blowout report for the fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended April 27). Revenue increased 69% year over year, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were up from $0.61 last year to $0.81 this year. That included a charge it had to take for not being able to fulfill orders to China, resulting in a $0.15 loss per share. Nvidia is a profit machine with a 52% net profit margin.

Nvidia is easily the leader in its field, with as much as 95% of the total AI chip market, depending on who you ask. It has deals with pretty much all the major players in AI, who rely on its powerful graphics processing units (GPU) to make the generative AI magic happen. The companies who are out there offering AI platforms, like Amazon and Meta Platforms, need huge data centers to create the power necessary to drive the technology, and they need Nvidia as a partner. Data centers are Nvidia's highest-growth business right now, increasing 73% year over year in the first quarter.

Amazon, for one, is creating its own chips to offer budget options for some of its clients. However, it will maintain its relationship with Nvidia because it needs Nvidia's highest-quality products for its own largest clients.

Staying ahead of the curve

The market was concerned when Chinese LLM DeepSeek came out a few months ago, and it seemed to offer excellent results without needing the power of chips like Nvidia's. Even at the time, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang welcomed the news and said advances in AI were good for the whole industry, including Nvidia, and that he wasn't worried.

Those concerns have since died down as Nvidia continues to roll out industry-leading products and stellar results. The company recently replaced its previous AI generation, called Hopper, with its improved technology under the Blackwell name. It's releasing the next iteration of that, called Blackwell Ultra, and it has the next generation of even more powerful chips, called Rubin, in the works for release next year.

Huang said that the need for inference, which is how generative AI takes its data collection and turns it into results, has surged over the past year and that agentic AI will generate higher demand for AI computing. He added, "Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure -- just like electricity and the internet -- and Nvidia stands at the center of this profound transformation."

The AI opportunity is simply enormous, and Nvidia is poised to maintain its dominant position and keep delivering shareholder wealth.

Can Nvidia make you a millionaire?

There are reasons to envision Nvidia continuing to grow at a fast pace and for its stock to reflect that. However, as fast as it is growing, Nvidia isn't going to be able to replicate its earlier stock gains. The company is just too big. It's already expecting its growth rates to decelerate, even though it's also expecting the business to keep growing. It's just harder to report high double-digit growth on an increasingly large base.

That's partially why, from an earnings perspective, Nvidia stock is looking very reasonably priced. It trades at a forward, one-year P/E ratio of only 25.

Investing $10,000 today could be a great idea, but it isn't likely to make you a millionaire on its own. Turning $10,000 into $1 million implies a 10,000% increase, and Nvidia stock isn't likely to achieve that feat at this stage, even over the long term.

However, the company still has incredible opportunities and should reward investors well in the coming years. If you're looking for a strong candidate for an AI stock to add to your portfolio and don't own Nvidia stock yet, it could be a valuable part of a millionaire-maker portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.