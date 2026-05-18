Can Intuitive Machines' Record Backlog Drive Its Next Phase of Growth?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR continues to strengthen its long-term revenue outlook through a massive backlog position that reflects sustained demand. The company is using its record $1.1 billion contracted backlog to expand its position as a diversified leader in space infrastructure and aerospace services.



Intuitive Machines reported that its backlog grew $842.4 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with Dec. 31, 2025. The increase was driven by $612.8 million in backlog added through the January 2026 acquisition of Lanteris, along with $428.9 million in new contract awards tied mainly to the IM-5 mission, a government defense contract, and several additional agreements.



Since many contracts in the aerospace and defense sector are multi-year agreements with milestone-based execution, a sizable backlog often provides insight into future growth. The increasing backlog for Intuitive Machines indicates that demand for its defense, communications, navigation, and lunar services is growing. The company expects nearly 60-65% of its backlog to be converted to revenues in 2026 and the remaining 35-40% in 2027 and beyond.



The backlog also supports LUNR’s outlook for 2026. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $900 million to $1 billion and expects positive adjusted EBITDA for the year.



The company is gradually positioning itself as a long-term infrastructure provider for the broader space economy, including government exploration, national security, communications and deep-space operations, rather than relying exclusively on lunar landings.

Defense Giants Continue to Benefit From Record Backlogs

Companies are benefiting from rising defense spending globally and increasing demand for advanced aerospace technologies. Alongside LUNR, other defense players benefiting from strong order pipelines are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin LMT reported a backlog of roughly $186.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, supported by fighter aircraft, missile systems and classified defense programs.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported a backlog of nearly $95.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, backed by demand for missile defense, space systems and strategic deterrence programs.

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 90.48% year over year.



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LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 7.54X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.42X.



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LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 23.1% against the industry’s 7.9% decline.



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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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