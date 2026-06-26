Can Intuitive Machines' Acquisitions Unlock New Growth Opportunities?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR has long been associated with lunar landers and NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. However, recent acquisitions suggest management is pursuing a much broader vision.



The acquisition strategy began to accelerate in 2025 when the company acquired KinetX Aerospace, a leader in deep-space navigation and flight dynamics services. It added expertise in spacecraft navigation, mission design, and constellation management. KinetX has supported numerous NASA planetary missions, giving LUNR valuable technical capabilities that complement its lunar operations.



LUNR’s most transformative transaction came in November 2025 when it announced the acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems, formerly Maxar Space Systems, from Advent International. The deal was valued at $800 million, and was closed in January 2026. The business brings decades of spacecraft manufacturing experience and serves national security, civil, and commercial customers.



Lanteris provides proven capabilities in satellite manufacturing, missile-warning systems, secure communications, Earth observation, and space-domain awareness missions. These capabilities position Intuitive Machines to compete for larger defense and civil-space programs while expanding its presence in rapidly growing national security markets.



Management continued its acquisition-driven expansion in May 2026 by announcing plans to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station and its COMSAT subsidiary. The acquisition is expected to add 44 antennas and substantial deep-space communications infrastructure across the United Kingdom and the United States.



Through targeted acquisitions, the company is building capabilities across navigation, manufacturing, communications, and operations. If management successfully integrates these assets, acquisitions could become one of the company's most important drivers of long-term growth.

Space Companies Using Acquisitions to Expand Growth

Several space companies have pursued similar acquisition-driven strategies to broaden capabilities and accelerate expansion:



Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB has acquired businesses across spacecraft components, solar power systems, software, and satellite technologies, helping transform the company from a launch provider into a diversified space systems company.



Redwire Corporation RDW has completed numerous acquisitions spanning in-space manufacturing, digital engineering, mission systems, and spacecraft technologies, creating a broad portfolio serving commercial and government customers.

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies a decrease of 2.38% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.09X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.59X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 7.5% compared with the industry’s 1.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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