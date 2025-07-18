Can Intuit Sustain Its Growth Momentum With Bold AI Push?

Intuit Inc. INTU, the financial software leader behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how individuals and businesses manage money. At the core of this shift is GenOS, Intuit’s proprietary AI operating system that powers intelligent workflows, automates tasks and delivers personalized insights.



The company’s latest leap includes the introduction of a virtual team of AI agents focused on helping businesses grow with less effort and greater precision. These AI agents, tailored for areas like payments, customer management and accounting, enable a “done-for-you” model, reducing complexity and boosting efficiency. Nearly 25% of invoicing customers now use AI-generated invoice reminders, resulting in more than 10% higher payment conversion rates on overdue invoices.



TurboTax, powered by AI, shortened average filing time by 12%, with more than half of users completing their returns in under an hour. Meanwhile, AI tools helped experts reduce return preparation time by 20%, fueling stronger conversion and productivity.



The AI integration is also accelerating growth across QuickBooks and Mailchimp. QuickBooks Online revenues rose 21% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by pricing, mix shift and AI-powered innovations. For mid-market clients, Intuit’s Enterprise Suite offers multi-entity insights, automated workflows and seamless app integration, all enhanced by AI.



As AI reshapes how businesses manage operations, Intuit remains a solid innovator. Its data-rich ecosystem, spanning more than 100 million users, generates 60 billion machine learning predictions daily, supporting high-velocity development and real-time insights. With AI now deeply embedded into its strategy, Intuit is extending its lead in the financial software arena.

AI Integration at Oracle and Paychex

Oracle ORCL is embedding generative AI into its Fusion Cloud Applications across HR, finance and supply chain. Its AI assistants accelerate workflows, deliver contextual recommendations and streamline planning, enabling enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions. Recently, Oracle announced plans to invest $3 billion over the next five years to strengthen its AI and cloud infrastructure in Germany and the Netherlands.



Paychex PAYX is advancing its AI integration by embedding intelligent technologies across its HR and payroll platforms. In recent times, the company launched a new AI-powered sales technology stack and market intelligence tool for its sales teams, enhancing productivity and targeting.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have rallied 20.2% year to date, outperforming both the broader industry as well as the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuit shares are expensive, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 10.10X, which is at a premium to the industry average of 8.86X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS has been revised upward over the past two months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS suggests 18.42% growth year over year, while the same for fiscal 2026 calls for 13.7% growth year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Intuit sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

