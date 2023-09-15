News & Insights

Can International Stocks Drive Market-Beating Returns in Your Portfolio?

September 15, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool

My portfolio is almost exclusively made up of domestic stocks, while my Fool.com colleague Tyler Crowe takes a more international approach. In this clip, Tyler and I discuss the reasons you might want to consider international investing in the current market climate, as well as some of the risk factors to keep in mind.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 14, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2023.

