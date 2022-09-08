Can International Seaways (INSW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

International Seaways (INSW) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for International Seaways, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.95 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +409.52%.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for International Seaways compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 57.9%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $4.55 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +303.13%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for International Seaways versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 39.86% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped International Seaways earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

International Seaways shares have added 14.9% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.



International Seaways Inc. (INSW): Free Stock Analysis Report



