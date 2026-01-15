Can Intel's Upgradation in AI PCs Strengthen Its Business Growth?

Intel Corporation INTC is focusing on expanding its presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) market by driving innovation and adoption through its next-generation AI PCs, which bring powerful on-device AI capabilities to everyday computing. It combines powerful hardware and a growing software network to add AI to everyday apps, making computers easier and faster for everyone.



Intel’s AI-powered PCs feature powerful processors, including CPUs, GPUs, and dedicated AI engines, that enable fast on-device AI tasks. They also offer enhanced productivity, creativity, security, and intelligent assistance across everyday applications for both personal and professional use. Core Ultra processors help AI PCs speed up tasks like writing, creating, editing, and organizing, boost gaming and keep data secure without needing constant Internet access.



The company has launched Panther Lake processors, branded as Intel Core Ultra Series 3 for AI PCs, for faster AI performance, improved graphics, and greater efficiency using advanced 18A process technology. The company is also adding power-saving features like SmartPower HDR for longer battery life and better hardware-software optimization to make AI tasks faster and more efficient.



Intel has collaborated with various companies like HP, Microsoft and CrawlQ.ai to enhance performance, integrate smarter tools and expand AI capabilities in AI PCs. The company has secured an investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, whereby the two companies will jointly develop future AI infrastructure and PC products.

How Are Rivals Performing?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm entered the AI PC market with its Snapdragon X chip, a 4nm 8-core processor with graphics and a neural processing unit delivering 45 TOPS, designed to power Microsoft’s AI-focused Copilot+ PCs. It also offers developer tools like the Qualcomm AI Hub to help software makers optimize AI models for Snapdragon-powered computers.



AMD is expanding in the AI PC market with its Ryzen AI processors and Radeon GPUs, which provide fast on-device AI, better graphics, and improved performance for work and gaming. It has teamed up with PC makers to sell AI-powered computers and provide tools and platforms to make AI work better on its devices.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 147.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 1.99 book value, lower than 32.17 of the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC’s earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 6.3% to 34 cents per share, while those for 2026 have declined 1.7% to 58 cents over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

