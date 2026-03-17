Can Intel's Partnership With NVIDIA on Xeon 6 Propel Its Shares?

Intel Corporation INTC has announced that the latest Intel Xeon 6 processors will power the new NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems developed by NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. This collaboration highlights the artificial intelligence (AI) industry’s shift from large-scale model training toward faster, real-time AI inference across cloud, data center and edge devices.



Intel presents Xeon 6 as a strong foundation for scalable AI infrastructure, building on the design of earlier platforms, such as the Xeon 6776P used in Blackwell-based DGX systems. Its Priority Core Turbo features improve GPU utilization by enabling smoother data movement, while strong single-thread performance helps to manage tasks smoothly as AI workloads become more complex.



The processor offers balanced performance and strong power efficiency. It supports up to 8 TB of memory and uses advanced Multiplexed Rank Dual Inline Memory Module technology to deliver faster data flow to GPUs. It also features high-speed PCIe 5.0 connectivity for quicker, low-latency communication with AI accelerators and storage systems.



Security and reliability in AI platforms remain the company's key focus. Technologies like Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) help keep AI data and models safe by enabling secure communication between CPUs and GPUs. This built-in hardware protection supports the use of these systems in critical business environments.



The company is strengthening its role in next-generation AI infrastructure with Xeon processors that offer strong performance, scalability and security. With continuous innovation and partnership, Intel aims to offer a reliable platform that helps organizations run and scale AI applications more easily and efficiently.

How Are Competitors Performing?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is strengthening its position in the PC CPU market with its new Snapdragon X series processors, such as Snapdragon X Elite for AI-powered laptops. The company is also focusing on delivering high performance and better power efficiency to compete with established chipmakers. It has acquired Alphawave Semi to strengthen its data-center and AI CPU capabilities.



AMD is expanding its CPU business by launching Ryzen AI processors for AI PCs and edge devices. The company is developing next-generation Zen 6 architecture for future desktop and server chips. AMD recently signed a major deal with Meta to supply AI-focused processors for data-center use.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 76.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 54%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 1.81 book value, lower than 27.29 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 15.5% to 49 cents per share, while those for 2027 have declined 11% to 98 cents over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.