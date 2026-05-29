Can Intel's New Arc G Series for Gaming Expansion Drive Future Growth?

Intel Corporation INTC has launched its new Arc G-Series processors for handheld gaming devices, offering strong graphics performance and longer battery life. Designed for next-generation portable gaming systems, the new chips combine advanced graphics capabilities with efficient power management to meet the needs of portable gamers.



Intel's latest processors are built on the Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) architecture, featuring up to Intel Arc B390 graphics and artificial intelligence-powered XeSS 3 technology. These capabilities improve frame rates, visual quality and responsiveness, enhancing the overall gaming experience for users.



The Arc G-Series also includes user-focused features such as XBOX mode for a console-like Windows 11 interface, Intel Precompiled Shaders for faster game loading and advanced connectivity through Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thunderbolt 4. Built on Intel's advanced 18A process technology, the chips are designed to balance computing power with battery efficiency.



The company has partnered with leading device makers Acer, MSI and OneXPlayer, with new products expected to launch in the coming months. These partnerships strengthen Intel's position in the growing portable gaming market and are likely to create future growth opportunities as demand for handheld gaming devices increases.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Mobile Gaming Market?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is expanding its presence in the mobile gaming market through its Snapdragon G Series gaming platforms for handheld devices. The company is enhancing gaming performance with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies, which improve graphics and responsiveness. These efforts help Qualcomm to benefit from the growing demand for mobile and portable gaming.



AMD is strengthening its presence in the handheld gaming market with its Ryzen Z2 Series processors. It combines Zen CPU cores and RDNA graphics technology to deliver strong gaming performance and improved visuals. AMD is also working with device makers to provide better gaming experiences and longer battery life in handheld systems.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 518.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 69.5%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 4.86 book value, lower than 27.24 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 133.3% to $1.05 per share, while those for 2027 have increased 51.6% to $1.44 over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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