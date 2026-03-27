Can Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 Launch Propel Its Shares?

Intel Corporation INTC has introduced a new range of commercial computing products for modern workplaces, including business laptops, desktops and high-performance workstations with more than 125 device designs. The portfolio includes Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with Intel vPro for better performance, security and easy IT management. It also includes new Intel Arc Pro B-series graphics cards for high-performance and scalable workloads.



The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is the key part of Intel’s new business platform, built on advanced Intel 18A technology. It offers faster performance, higher productivity, better graphics and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities compared with older systems, helping users work faster, multitasking easily and use AI for everyday tasks.



Combining with the enhanced Intel vPro platform, the portfolio improves security, device setup and management for businesses. The platform features include AI-based device IQ, which helps find and fix problems early, while fleet services make remote management easier with Microsoft Intune. Advanced tools like AI-based threat detection with Intel Threat Detection Technology and data encryption keep systems safer and easier to manage.



The companies' newly unveiled Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 are built on the Xe2 architecture. These Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are designed for creators, engineers and AI developers, with up to 32 Xe cores and 32GB VRAM. They offer strong performance and good value for AI tasks and professional graphics work.



Intel’s latest innovations bring together advanced processors, secure platforms and powerful graphics solutions. This helps businesses handle modern workloads more effectively while simplifying IT operations.

How Are Competitors Performing in Commercial Business?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is expanding its commercial business by focusing on AI-powered PCs with its Snapdragon X series chips, offering strong performance, long battery life, and built-in AI features for business laptops. It is working with leading PC makers like Asus, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo to build business laptops and devices. The company has launched the Snapdragon X2 Plus to support high-performance AI-powered commercial devices.



AMD has strengthened its commercial business by targeting enterprise and data center markets with high-performance CPUs and GPUs. It introduced new Ryzen AI 400 and PRO 400 series processors, which offer enhanced AI performance for both business and professional systems.AMD has introduced Helios, a rack-scale AI platform built to handle large enterprise and cloud AI workloads.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 86.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.9%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 1.74 book value, lower than 25.61 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 4.4% to 48 cents per share, while those for 2027 have increased 4.4% to 95 cents over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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