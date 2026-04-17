Can Intel's Core Series 3 Processors Launch Boost Its Profits?

Intel Corporation INTC has introduced its new Intel Core Series 3 mobile processors, designed to deliver improved performance, longer battery life and AI capabilities for budget-focused users such as students and small businesses. These chips are built on Intel’s advanced 18A process technology and the Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) design to provide efficient modern computing for laptops and edge devices.



The processors are aimed at users upgrading from older systems, offering up to 47% faster single-thread performance, 41% better multitasking and up to 2.8 times improved graphics and AI performance. With AI-ready support of up to 40 trillion operations per second, these processors can handle tasks like image recognition and speech processing more efficiently, making them suitable for both everyday computing and AI-based applications.



Intel’s new processors also support modern connectivity features such as Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, along with better power efficiency for longer battery life and all-day use. Beyond laptops, they are also used in edge devices such as robots, smart systems and point-of-sale machines.



Intel has also launched processors such as Core Ultra Series 3 for premium AI laptops and Xeon 6 for servers and AI systems. With continuous innovation, the company is focused on bringing faster, more efficient and AI-ready computing to a wide range of users.

How Are Competitors Performing?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is focusing on building AI-powered mobile and PC processors under its Snapdragon platform. The company has launched advanced chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite series for smartphones, which improve speed, graphics and on-device AI performance. Qualcomm is also developing chips for automotive systems, IoT devices and smart edge computing.



AMD has launched new Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, which improve AI performance, gaming and productivity for laptops and desktops. These chips are built on advanced architectures and are designed for modern AI PCs for faster processing and better efficiency. AMD is also expanding its processors for AI-focused systems, including enterprise and consumer devices such as laptops, desktops and workstations.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 261.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 95.8%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 2.71 book value, lower than 30.16 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 2.1% to 48 cents per share, while those for 2027 have increased 1.1% to 96 cents over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.