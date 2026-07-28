Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel Corporation INTC has partnered with Lens Technology to develop advanced glass substrate packaging for semiconductor chips. The collaboration aims to improve chip performance and power efficiency while supporting the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), data center and high-performance computing applications.



Under the agreement, Intel will leverage its expertise in semiconductor architecture and advanced packaging, while Lens Technology will contribute its capabilities in precision glass processing and large-scale manufacturing. By combining their complementary strengths, the companies plan to accelerate the development of glass substrate-based packaging solutions for next-generation computing platforms.



The partnership aligns with the semiconductor industry's increasing focus on advanced packaging as chip designs become more complex. Intel is expanding its efforts in glass substrate technology, which is expected to enable more efficient integration of chip components while meeting the performance requirements of future computing systems.



In addition, both companies will explore opportunities across AI PCs, data center infrastructure, robotics, industrial equipment and edge computing. These initiatives are likely to strengthen Intel's position in AI-driven markets while supporting its long-term growth strategy.

How Are Competitors Performing in Advanced Packaging?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is expanding its focus on advanced packaging to support its AI and data center business. The company is developing multi-chiplet processors that use advanced packaging to improve performance, power efficiency and scalability. Qualcomm is enhancing its packaging capabilities to support end-to-end silicon development, accelerate time-to-market and minimize integration risk.



Advanced packaging is a key part of AMD's semiconductor strategy, helping it to improve chip performance, power efficiency and scalability. The company uses chiplet-based designs and advanced packaging technologies to integrate multiple computing components into a single processor. AMD continues to invest in packaging innovations to support growing demand for AI, data center and high-performance computing applications.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 343.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.7%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 4.47 book value, lower than the industry average of 20.61.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 1.9% to $1.07 per share, while those for 2027 have increased 4.2% to $1.50 over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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