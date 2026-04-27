Can Intellia's Gene Editing Therapy Redefine HAE Care After Cutting Attacks By 87% In Phase 3?

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) reported positive Phase 3 results from its global HAELO trial, showing that a single dose of its in vivo CRISPR gene-editing therapy, lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z), met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in hereditary angioedema.

Intellia mentioned that the data mark a major milestone as the first Phase 3 results ever reported for an in vivo gene-editing treatment.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that causes unpredictable and potentially life-threatening swelling attacks. Many patients rely on chronic prophylactic therapies- often weekly injections or daily oral medications- to prevent attacks, yet breakthrough episodes remain common.

Strong efficacy with a single infusion

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 HAELO study enrolled 80 patients with Type I or II HAE. A one-time 50 mg infusion of lonvo-z reduced swelling attacks by 87% versus placebo over the six-month efficacy evaluation period. Patients receiving lonvo-z had a mean monthly attack rate of 0.26, compared with 2.10 in the placebo group (p0.0001).

The therapy also met all key secondary endpoints, including the proportion of patients who were both attack-free and therapy-free. 62% of lonvo-z treated patients experienced no attacks and required no ongoing medication, compared with 11% in the placebo arm.

Favorable safety profile

Lonvo-z was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were infusion-related reactions, headache, and fatigue. All reported events were mild or moderate, and no serious adverse events occurred in the lonvo-z arm. All patients who received lonvo-z remained off long-term prophylaxis at the time of data cutoff.

Analyst reaction

While the efficacy profile drew broad attention, analysts remain divided on the therapy's commercial trajectory.

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten highlighted that although the 62% attack-free rate exceed rates seen with some chronic therapies, it "leaves a meaningful proportion of patients experiencing breakthrough attacks following a one-time, irreversible treatment." He added that the inability to discontinue dosing if needed remains "a commercial limitation relative to approved chronic therapies," maintaining a Neutral rating and a $12 price target.

About Lonvo-Z

Lonvo-z is an in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy designed as a one-time treatment for HAE. It works by permanently inactivating the KLKB1 gene, which lowers kallikrein and bradykinin levels- key drivers of HAE attacks.

The therapy has received multiple regulatory designations, including:

- Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation by the U.S. FDA.

- Innovation Passport by the U.K. MHRA

- PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency

- Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

These designations are intended to support accelerated development and review. Regulatory progress underway

Following the strong Phase 3 results, Intellia has begun a rolling BLA submission to the FDA for lonvo-z as a one-time treatment for HAE. The company expects to complete the submission in the second half of 2026.

If approved, lonvo-z could become the first in vivo CRISPR-based therapy to reach the market, with a potential U.S. launch targeted for 2027.

Upcoming milestones

Intellia plans to present additional Phase 3 data, including long-term follow-up, at the 2026 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress (EAACI) in June 12-15, 2026.

NTLA has traded between $6.83 and $28.25 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $13.04, down 4.33%. During the overnight session the stock traded at $12.57, down 3.60%.

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