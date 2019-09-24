Can Intel (INTC) be a Profitable Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?



One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Intel Corporation INTC stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:



PE Ratio



A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.



On this front, Intel has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 10.99, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 18.43. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Intel’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint of 12.99 over the past five years. Moreover, the current level stands well below the highs for the stock, suggesting that it can be a solid entry point.





Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the Zacks Semiconductor General industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 15.77. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Intel has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 11.57, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Intel stock in the near term too .



PEG Ratio



While earnings are certainly important, it is essential to know how much you are paying for the growth of earnings as well. One can easily do that with the PEG ratio (ratio of the P/E to the expected future earnings growth rate).The PEG ratio gives a more complete picture of the valuation of a stock than the P/E ratio.



Intel’s PEG ratio stands at just 1.55, compared with the Zacks Computer-Mini industry average of 2.17. This suggests a decent undervalued trading relative to its earnings growth potential right now.





Broad Value Outlook



In aggregate, Intel currently has a Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Intel a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.



For example, the PEG ratio for Intel is just 1.54, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 1.95. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate. Clearly, INTC is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.



What About the Stock Overall?



Though Intel might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of A. This gives INTC a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)



Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been robust at best. The current quarter has seen eight estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to one lower, while the full year estimate has seen nine up and none down in the same time period.



This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current quarter consensus estimate has risen by 6% in the past two months, while the full year estimate has inched higher by 0.9%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Intel Corporation Price and Consensus

Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote

This somewhat bullish trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.



Bottom Line



Intel is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Further, a strong industry rank (among Top 44% of more than 250 industries) instills our confidence. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry has clearly outperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to delve deeper in this stock as it appears to be a compelling pick.



