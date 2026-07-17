Can INTC's Google Cloud AI Deal Expansion Boost its Enterprise Growth?

Intel Corporation INTC is advancing its enterprise-wide artificial intelligence (AI) transformation through an expanded multi-year collaboration with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google Cloud. The partnership will help Intel integrate generative AI and cloud technologies across its global operations to support innovation and business growth.



Under the agreement, Intel will deploy Gemini Enterprise across its workforce, enabling employees to automate tasks and enhance workflows across engineering, supply chain and corporate operations. The platform’s advanced reasoning capabilities will support software development by streamlining coding tasks and automating complex, multi-step workflows.



The company will also utilize the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to create custom AI tools for different business functions. In addition, Intel is exploring AI solutions to improve marketing and communications by generating targeted content, identifying relevant subject-matter experts and preparing executive materials more efficiently.



Intel is expanding its use of Google Cloud's high-performance computing infrastructure to speed up chip development. By adding Google Cloud's C4 and N4 instances to its existing computing resources, the company can run more silicon design simulations simultaneously, reducing development time and improving engineering performance. Through this collaboration, Intel aims to strengthen its position in AI-driven enterprise and semiconductor innovation.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Space?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is expanding its presence in the AI market by broadening its focus into data center, enterprise and edge. The company has acquired AI software startup Modular to strengthen its AI capabilities and make it easier to develop and deploy AI applications across different hardware platforms. Qualcomm is improving AI features in its Snapdragon chips and working with partners to bring more AI-powered solutions to vehicles, smartphones, PCs and connected devices.



AMD is strengthening its AI business by growing its data center and enterprise AI offerings with its Instinct GPUs, EPYC processors and ROCm software. The company has partnered with Nutanix and Meta to develop AI infrastructure and support large-scale AI deployments. AMD is investing in AI research, infrastructure and innovation to support the growing demand for advanced technologies.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 319.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 26.7%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 3.9 book value, lower than the industry average of 25.74.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 1.9% to $1.07 per share, while those for 2027 have increased 2.1% to $1.47 over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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