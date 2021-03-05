Can Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Recover After The Recent 25% Drop?

The stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: INO), a biotechnology company focused on synthetic DNA products for treating cancers and infectious diseases, has seen a large 27% drop over the last ten trading days, while it’s down 14% over the last five trading days, but we believe the stock, after the recent drop, may trend higher in the near term. The recent drop can largely be attributed to the company’s announcement of a delay in ending the phase 2 trial of INO-4800, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, to Q2 of 2021.

Looking at the recent decline, the 27% drop for INO stock over the last ten days compares with a 1.2% drop seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is INO stock poised to decline further? It doesn’t look that way. Other than the INO-4800, there were multiple positive developments for the company. Firstly, the company’s recently reported Q4 results were better than the street estimates. Secondly, the company announced that VGX-3100, an immunotherapy developed as a non-surgical treatment for high-grade cervical dysplasia, met the primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage study. Now, the stock has already corrected over 40% from levels of around $17 seen in early February 2021, to $10 now, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a strong chance of a rise in INO stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter?

Five Days: INO -14%, vs. S&P500 0.06%; Underperformed market

(7% likelihood event)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock declined 14% over a five-day trading period ending 3/2/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.06%

over a five-day trading period ending 3/2/2021, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.06% A change of -14% or more over five trading days is a 7% likelihood event, which has occurred 93 times out of 1256 in the last five years

Ten Days: INO -27%, vs. S&P500 -1.2%; Underperformed market

(11% likelihood event)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock declined 27% over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2%

over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2% A change of -27% or more over 10 trading days is a 11% likelihood event, which has occurred 140 times out of 1240 in the last five years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.