Can Innovation Efforts Help Diageo Outpace Industry Headwinds?

Diageo plc DEO is navigating a difficult industry backdrop as weak consumer confidence, pressure on disposable income and macroeconomic uncertainty weigh on spirit demand. In the first half of fiscal 2026, the company’s organic net sales declined 2.8%, hurt by softness in North America and continued weakness in Chinese white spirits.



U.S. Spirits remained under pressure as consumers traded down to more affordable alternatives, while the tequila category faced softer demand and greater competition. Tariff costs and adverse mix also pressured profitability, prompting Diageo to lower its fiscal 2026 organic sales outlook to a decline of 2-3%.



Against this challenging backdrop, innovation is emerging as a key lever for Diageo to defend market share and improve consumer engagement. The company is expanding its brand and pack offerings at more accessible price points, while launching flavors and formats to attract legal purchasing-age consumers.



Crown Royal Blackberry and Crown Royal Chocolate supported the company’s performance in the United States, while Johnnie Walker Black Ruby gained traction across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Global Travel, Türkiye, Japan and Korea. In Great Britain, Baileys Terry’s Chocolate Orange became one of the strongest limited-time launches for the brand.



Diageo is also benefiting from growth in faster-moving categories. Its spirits ready-to-drink (RTD) portfolio delivered organic net sales growth of 17%, led by Smirnoff RTDs, while Guinness delivered 10.9% organic net sales growth. The non-alcoholic portfolio also rose about 14%, supported by Guinness 0.0, Tanqueray 0.0 and Captain Morgan 0.0. While headwinds remain, innovation should help Diageo stay competitive and support recovery.

Diageo’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 4.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s rally of 17.7% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 8.2%. The stock also lagged the S&P 500’s 7.4% growth in the same period.

DEO Stock's YTD Performance



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Is DEO a Value Play Stock?

Diageo currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.82X, below the industry average of 15.74X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.95X. This valuation positions the stock at a discount relative to its direct peers and the broader market.



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Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX is a leading multinational consumer company with operations spanning proximity retail, fuel, health, digital financial services, logistics and distribution, while also holding a controlling stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, the world's largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler. The company presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FMX delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 17.5% and 115.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Vita Coco Company Inc. COCO is a leading beverage company that develops, markets and distributes coconut water and other plant-based hydration products under brands such as Vita Coco, Farmers Organic and PWR LIFT across retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels worldwide. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Coca-Cola Company KO is a global beverage giant. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 3% and 8.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.

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Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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