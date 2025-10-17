Can Innodata's Vertical Expansion Drive Broader AI Market Prospects?

Innodata Inc. INOD is widening its presence in the artificial intelligence ecosystem through vertical expansion aimed at capturing new and fast-growing opportunities across industries. The company is extending its capabilities beyond traditional data services to include emerging areas such as multi-agent systems, robotics and simulation-based AI. These initiatives reflect an effort to align with the next phase of generative AI adoption, where enterprises seek integrated, domain-specific solutions rather than isolated model training support.



The company’s focus on expanding its service portfolio includes investments in custom annotation pipelines, verticalized agent development and platform solutions for testing and deploying large language models. This approach is designed to enhance scalability and strengthen customer engagement, particularly as businesses move toward AI-native operations. Innodata is also advancing advisory and integration services to help clients embed AI technologies into core workflows, expanding its reach beyond existing big technology relationships.



In the second quarter of 2025, revenues rose 79% year over year to $58.4 million, supported by strong demand from both existing and new customer segments. The company attributed the growth to continued traction in generative AI projects and the addition of new enterprise accounts. Innodata also raised its full-year organic growth outlook to 45% or more, indicating confidence in sustained deal momentum and expanding vertical opportunities.



By diversifying into adjacent markets and investing in specialized AI capabilities, Innodata aims to broaden its market footprint and solidify role as a key enabler of next-generation AI development. The company’s vertical expansion could pave the way for sustained growth across a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Rivals Push Boundaries in AI Services

Innodata operates in a rapidly expanding AI services market where established technology leaders are also advancing their capabilities. Two notable competitors shaping this landscape are Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Unisys Corporation UIS.



Microsoft has been expanding its Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot ecosystem, offering enterprise-scale generative AI solutions. The company is also progressing toward agentic AI by embedding reasoning, planning and autonomy into workflows. Microsoft’s global infrastructure, extensive customer base and significant financial resources provide a scale advantage that is difficult for smaller firms to match.



Unisys is approaching the opportunity through enterprise workflow automation, focusing on agentic AI deployments in IT services and support. Its Service Experience Accelerator integrates generative and agentic AI with knowledge management to automate service desk interactions, capture institutional knowledge and improve customer response times. Unisys is emphasizing domain-specific implementations, particularly in mission-critical environments where agent reliability reduces costs and boosts efficiency.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 62.6% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 2.2%.

INOD Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, much higher than the industry’s average of 16.33.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.7%, while the same for 2026 implies an increase of 47.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unisys Corporation (UIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.