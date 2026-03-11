Can Indium Phosphide Capacity Expansion Drive Growth for LITE's Stock?

Lumentum Holdings LITE is expanding its indium phosphide wafer fabrication capacity at an accelerated pace. The company is positioning itself to capture growing demand from hyperscalers investing in AI infrastructure. Indium phosphide is the foundational substrate for high-speed laser chips used in optical transceivers, optical circuit switches and co-packaged optics. These components are non-negotiable in modern AI data centres. Global manufacturing capacity for this material is structurally limited, and Lumentum is one of the few players capable of producing at the precision and volume that hyperscalers require.



Demand is outpacing supply. Lumentum is currently under-shipping customer demand by roughly 25% to 30%. LITE is targeting a 40% increase in wafer output across its Sagamihara, Caswell and Takao fabrication facilities. More than half of that was delivered within the fiscal second quarter alone, ahead of schedule. All existing capacity is committed under long-term agreements through calendar 2027, stabilizing pricing and locking in allocation for its most strategic customers. Volumes above contracted levels are being negotiated at a premium, giving the company a pricing lever that operates independently of volume growth.



This expansion is gaining traction as customer demand continues to intensify. LITE reported revenues of $665.5 million in the fiscal second quarter, representing 65.5% year over year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE's fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.91 billion, up 76.89% year over year. With demand continuing to outpace supply, Lumentum's indium phosphide capacity expansion could prove central to its next phase of growth.

LITE Enjoys a Competitive Edge

Lumentum stands out among peers Coherent Corp COHR and Fabrinet FN in the AI-driven optical components space. While Coherent competes in indium phosphide laser markets, its broader telecom and industrial exposure limits the focused operating leverage Lumentum is generating from its concentrated AI infrastructure positioning. Fabrinet's contract manufacturing model leaves it exposed to indium phosphide supply constraints that Lumentum's owned fabrication network avoids entirely. Neither Coherent nor Fabrinet has demonstrated comparable depth in long-term hyperscaler supply commitments for indium phosphide-based components. This positions Lumentum as the higher-conviction AI photonics play among the three.

LITE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

Lumentum shares have surged 312.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Communication - Components industry’s appreciation of 97.6% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 3.3%.

LITE’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Lumentum stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 11.49X compared with the industry’s 6.37X. LITE has a Value Score of F.

LITE’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 294.74% year over year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Lumentum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

