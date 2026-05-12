Can India Become a Major Growth Engine for FGI Industries?

FGI Industries Ltd. FGI is increasingly positioning India as a meaningful long-term growth market, and recent management commentary suggests the country could evolve into one of its most important expansion engines. During the fourth-quarter 2025earnings call management highlighted that despite tariff-related uncertainty affecting several global markets, India continued to deliver encouraging momentum.

CEO David Bruce specifically pointed to rapid dealer expansion across the country as a major driver of optimism. According to management, FGI has been seeing steady weekly and monthly dealer additions, particularly in the Mumbai region, where demand has been strongest so far. The company is now gradually expanding into Delhi through new distributors and dealer partnerships, signaling that its India strategy is moving beyond a single-city opportunity.

India’s growing middle class, rising urbanization and increasing demand for modern housing products could create favorable conditions for FGI’s bath and sanitaryware portfolio. As infrastructure and residential development continue to accelerate, the company appears well-positioned to capture incremental demand through its expanding local distribution network.

FGI also benefits from its broader diversification strategy. Management noted progress in reducing dependence on China-based sourcing through partnerships in countries like Thailand and other regions. This diversification may strengthen supply-chain flexibility and support growth initiatives in markets such as India.

While macroeconomic volatility and tariff uncertainty remain near-term risks, FGI’s execution in India stands out as one of its clearest growth opportunities. If dealer additions and market penetration continue at the current pace, India could become a major contributor to FGI’s revenue growth over the next several years.

Peer Companies Competing With FGI in Bath & Sanitaryware Markets

FGI Industries operates in a competitive global bath and sanitaryware industry alongside peers such as American Woodmark Corporation AMWD and Masco Corporation MAS. These companies are also benefiting from housing activity, remodeling demand and international expansion opportunities.

American Woodmark focuses heavily on cabinetry and home interior solutions, serving both new construction and remodeling channels. The company’s strong dealer relationships and broad product portfolio make it a notable competitor as FGI expands the Covered Bridge cabinetry business and strengthens wholesale distribution.

Meanwhile, Masco, through brands like Delta Faucet, maintains a strong position in plumbing fixtures and bath products. The company’s scale, innovation capabilities and established retail partnerships provide a competitive edge in global bath markets, including regions seeing rising urbanization and residential development.

The India expansion strategy could help differentiate FGI, particularly if it continues to add dealers and improve distribution penetration in key cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

FGI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of FGI have trended 98.8% upward in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry, as shown below.

FGI’s 1-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FGI stock is currently trading at a discount relative to industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.09, as shown in the chart below.

FGI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of FGI

Over the past 30 days, expectations for the company’s 2026 loss per share narrowed to 27 cents, as shown below. The estimate indicates an improvement from the loss of $3.20 per share reported in 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FGI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.