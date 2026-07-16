Can Increased Capital Investments Boost VST Stock's Performance?

Vistra Corp. VST is well positioned for long-term growth, supported by its disciplined capital investment strategy. As the energy sector shifts toward cleaner and more reliable power generation, the company is making significant capital investments to expand its renewable energy and battery storage portfolio. These investments are expected to strengthen Vistra's ability to meet growing electricity demand while enhancing grid reliability and supporting long-term earnings growth.



Vistra aims to invest $2.587 billion in 2026, up from $2.16 billion and $1.93 billion invested in 2025 and 2024, respectively. The company’s capital expenditure is strategically directed toward the development of nuclear, solar, battery storage and modernized gas-fired facilities. Vistra operates a diversified generation fleet with approximately 44,000 megawatts (“MW”) of capacity, spanning natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar and battery energy storage assets.



VST is strategically deploying capital to expand its asset base, modernize technology and improve operational efficiency, strengthening the long-term growth prospects. The company is also growing its natural gas portfolio through acquisitions, including the Lotus assets and the planned acquisition of Cogentrix's 5,500-MW portfolio, while advancing approximately 4.5 GW of organic capacity additions to meet rising electricity demand and support cash flow growth.



With strong fundamentals and a clear capital deployment strategy, Vistra’s steadily rising CapEx signals long-term upside potential. Investors may view Vistra as a compelling opportunity in the evolving utility and clean energy space.

Utilities Are Investing in Energy Transition

Utilities across the United States are ramping up investments to advance the energy transition, directing capital toward expanding renewable generation and energy storage infrastructure.



NextEra Energy’s NEE growth strategy is its planned capital investment of more than $94.1 billion through 2030. Planned investment at NEE’s unit FPL and NextEra Energy Resources will expand generation, strengthen grid reliability and accelerate renewable and storage development, supporting long-term earnings growth amid rising power demand.



Duke Energy's DUK outlook is supported by its regulated utility operations and robust capital investment plan of $103 billion in the 2026-2030 period. Investments in grid modernization, renewable energy and transmission infrastructure are expected to expand Duke Energy's operation and drive consistent earnings.

The Zacks Rundown on VST

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 80.99% and 18.06%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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VST’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is 105.64%, way ahead of its industry average of 11.21%. ROE, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds in operations to generate income.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Shares of Vistra have risen 1% in the past month compared with the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry’s of 0.7% rally.



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VST's Zacks Rank

Vistra currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.