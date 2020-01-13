Can Improved Trading Performance Aid BofA's (BAC) Q4 Earnings?

The fourth quarter of 2019 witnessed rise in client activity. Hence, Bank of America’s BAC trading revenues (constituting a substantial part of its top line) are likely to have improved in the quarter and positively impacted its overall performance. Notably, results of the company are slated to be released on Jan 15, before the market opens.



Though several lingering matters like uncertainty related to the U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit might have negatively impacted trading activities in the fourth quarter to some extent, positive developments in the same toward the end of the quarter and improving domestic economy are likely to have provided respite, resulting in upswing in client activities.



During an investor conference in December, CEO Brian Moynihan stated that in the fourth quarter, trading revenues will likely grow 7-8% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Global Markets segment’s (under which trading revenues are accounted for) net revenues also suggests the same. The consensus estimate for net revenues of $3.56 billion indicates rise of 9.8% from the year-ago reported number.



Overall Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BofA’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 68 cents, which indicates a decline of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $22 billion suggests a 3.2% decline on a year-over-year basis.

Our Take



Slight improvement in investment banking and higher trading income are likely to have supported the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock’s fourth-quarter revenues to an extent. However, weak growth in net interest income due to relatively lower rates is expected to have hurt.



Trading Revenue Projections for Other Companies



During an investor conference in December, JPMorgan’s JPM CFO, Jennifer Piepszak, stated that trading revenues in the fourth quarter will likely be up “meaningfully” year over year, with gains largely driven by fixed income operation.



Similarly, Citigroup’s C CFO, Mark Mason, stated, “We expect to continue to take share,” though wallets are declining. Mason said that markets revenues are expected to be up in the high teens in the fourth quarter.



Similar to the above-mentioned companies, trading revenues form a major portion of total revenues for Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley as well. Thus, improved trading performance is expected to have aided these companies’ total revenues and earnings in the fourth quarter as well.



