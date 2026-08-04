Can IBM's Sovereign AI Solutions for India Propel the Stock Higher?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has partnered with India-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Sarvam to develop and test sovereign AI technologies for government agencies and regulated industries in the subcontinent. The collaboration aims to build AI systems that give organizations greater control over data, governance and operations while supporting digital transformation across the public sector.



IBM and Sarvam will jointly pilot AI applications for citizen services, grievance redressal, document processing and administrative workflows. The companies expect the solutions to support multilingual and voice-enabled interactions, enabling government departments to engage with citizens in multiple Indian languages through existing digital platforms. By combining IBM's enterprise AI infrastructure with Sarvam's locally developed AI models, the partnership aims to evaluate how sovereign AI technologies can be deployed to meet the operational and regulatory needs of India's public sector.

IBM Bets Big on AI

IBM’s watsonx platform is likely to be the core technology platform for its AI capabilities. watsonx delivers the value of foundational models to the enterprise, enabling them to be more productive. This enterprise-ready AI and data platform comprises three products to help organizations accelerate and scale AI: the watsonx.ai studio for new foundation models, generative AI and machine learning, the watsonx.data fit-for-purpose data store built on an open lake house architecture and the watsonx.governance toolkit to help enable AI workflows to be built with responsibility and transparency.

Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand Buoys IBM

In addition to AI, IBM is likely to benefit from solid demand trends for hybrid cloud. With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, there is a radical expansion in the number of cloud workloads that enterprises are currently managing. This has resulted in heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions.



The buyout of HashiCorp has significantly augmented IBM’s capabilities to assist enterprises in managing complex cloud environments. HashiCorp’s toolsets complement IBM RedHat’s portfolio, bringing additional functionalities for cloud infrastructure management and bolstering its hybrid multi-cloud approach.

Price Performance

IBM has plummeted 9.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 182.8%, lagging peers like Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. While Amazon has inched up 32.9%, Microsoft declined 7.6% over this period.

One-Year IBM Stock Price Performance



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Estimate Revision Trend

IBM is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for IBM for 2026 have moved up 3.4% to $12.34 over the past year, while the same for 2027 has increased 4.3% to $13.23. The positive estimate revision portrays bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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Stiff Competition, Price Wars Dent IBM's Growth

Despite solid hybrid cloud and AI traction, IBM is facing stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Increasing pricing pressure is eroding margins, and profitability has trended down over the years, barring occasional spikes. Weaknesses in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain a significant concern.



The company faces a potent threat from AI firm Anthropic as the latter’s Claude Code tool can modernize legacy COBOL systems — a foundational programming language deeply embedded in IBM’s mainframe ecosystem. With Claude Code proposing to substantially automate code exploration, documentation, refactoring and security analysis, it threatens to reduce enterprises’ reliance on specialized legacy service providers like IBM, bringing its sustenance at stake.



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End Note

With solid fundamentals and healthy revenue-generating potential, IBM is likely to benefit from increasing client demands to modernize core systems, redesign workflows and extract more value from huge troves of data. A strong emphasis on hybrid cloud and an AI focus are driving value for customers. The stock is witnessing a positive investor perception on improving earnings estimates.



However, IBM’s growth is dented by high operating costs and stiff competition that reduce its profitability. The company faces a potent threat from Anthropic and needs to fine-tune its business model to remain competitive. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IBM appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors can be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.