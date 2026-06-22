Can IBM's New AI Features for Wimbledon 2026 Redefine Fan Experience?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has launched new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for Wimbledon 2026 to improve the fan experience. Using its watsonx AI platform, IBM has enhanced the Wimbledon app and website to help fans enjoy matches in a more interactive and personalized way.



IBM introduced Key Moments, an advanced feature designed to help fans better understand crucial moments during a tennis match. Using live and historical match data, the feature identifies key rallies, shots and turning points that influence momentum and a player’s chances of winning. By providing real-time insights and explanations, it makes the match easier and more exciting to watch.



The company also upgraded Match Chat, an AI assistant that answers fan questions instantly using live match data, past statistics and AI insights, with some responses including photos and videos. In addition, IBM improved Wimbledon’s digital platform by moving more than 15,000 articles, videos and images to a new system using IBM Bob, an AI tool that helped complete months of work in just four weeks.



Through these innovations, IBM continues to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis Club. These latest advancements showcase the company’s growing role in transforming sports through technology.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the AI Space?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. Microsoft is expanding its AI efforts by adding new AI features to products like Windows, Office and Azure. The company is improving Copilot, its AI assistant, to help users work more efficiently. Microsoft continues to invest in AI and cloud technology to meet growing demand.



Amazon is using AI to improve delivery operations by optimizing routes and warehouse management. The company is upgrading Alexa with generative AI to make conversations more natural and helpful. Amazon is investing in custom AI chips to reduce costs and improve performance for AI workloads.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have lost 13.9% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 256.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.21, below the industry average of 7.05.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.2% to $12.38 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 0.8% at $13.42.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.