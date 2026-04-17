Can IBM's Extended Illinois Deal on Computing Innovation Stoke Growth?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM is advancing its leadership in next-generation computing through an expanded partnership with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The initiative strengthens the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute (IIDAI), which focuses on innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and high-performance computing (HPC).



Through this expansion, IBM emphasizes its new hybrid model, quantum-centric supercomputing, which integrates quantum computers with traditional systems such as CPUs and GPUs. By connecting its quantum technology with the Delta and DeltaAI computing systems at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), researchers aim to solve complex problems that are too difficult for today’s supercomputers.



In the upcoming years, the institute will develop new algorithms that enable quantum and classical computers to work seamlessly. These advances could help solve difficult problems in areas like chemistry, materials science and physics. At the same time, IBM and its partners will improve AI systems and launch a new initiative, Algorithms-to-Silicon-to-Systems (AS2), to better connect software and hardware, making it easier to build powerful and reliable computing systems.



Beyond research, the partnership also focuses on education, giving students and researchers hands-on experience in AI and quantum technologies. This move highlights IBM’s efforts to expand the global quantum ecosystem while strengthening Illinois as an important hub for innovation and advanced computing.

How Are Competitors Advancing in Quantum Computing?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL. Microsoft has developed advanced quantum hardware like the Majorana 1 chip, aiming to scale to large numbers of qubits. It is also supporting quantum research through various programs and collaborations. Microsoft is improving its quantum software tools and cloud platform to help developers build real-world applications.



Alphabet is advancing in quantum computing through its Google Quantum AI division by developing powerful quantum hardware. The company is working on developing large-scale, error-corrected quantum computers to solve real-world problems in areas such as science and security. Alphabet is preparing for the future by developing post-quantum security measures to protect data from quantum threats.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have gained 5.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 154%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.27, below the industry average of 3.96.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 0.6% to $12.35 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have also declined 0.3% to $13.32.



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IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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