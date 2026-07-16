Can IBM Accelerate Enterprise AI With Its Expanded Power Portfolio?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has unveiled three new products for its Power platform, including IBM Power Autonomous Operations, IBM Bob Premium Package for i and the IBM Power S1112 server. The new offerings are designed to simplify IT operations, modernize application development and support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads with greater efficiency, flexibility and reliability.



IBM Power Autonomous Operations is an AI infrastructure management solution that continuously monitors IBM Power environments, identifies issues and can automatically resolve capacity constraints. Its conversational interface helps IT teams manage and optimize systems using natural language commands, reducing manual effort and improving performance.



IBM has expanded its developer tools with the IBM Bob Premium Package for i. The software helps developers understand complex code, modernize IBM i applications and streamline development, making the platform more accessible to engineers without extensive Report Program Generator expertise.



The company also introduced the IBM Power S1112, a compact entry-level Power11 server designed for on-premises AI inference workloads, offering improved performance and energy efficiency. In addition to the server, it has launched Power Expert Care Premium Essentials, a support service that provides priority technical assistance, faster response times and intelligent support automation. The latest additions reflect IBM's continued investments in expanding its Power platform for enterprise computing.

How Are Competitors Advancing in Enterprise AI?

IBM faces competition from Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. Microsoft is expanding its enterprise AI offerings by adding new AI agents and capabilities to Microsoft 365 Copilot to automate everyday business tasks. The company has introduced the Microsoft 365 E7 Frontier Suite, which combines Copilot, AI agents, security and governance tools into a single package for enterprises. Microsoft is focusing on enterprise-wide AI adoption by adding governance, security and agent management capabilities to its AI offerings.



Amazon is expanding its enterprise AI business through Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) by enhancing Amazon Bedrock with new AI capabilities. The company is helping businesses build secure AI applications and AI agents using their own data. Amazon, through AWS, is giving enterprises access to a wider range of AI models and tools, making it easier to develop and deploy generative AI applications.

IBM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

IBM shares have lost 25.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 194.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IBM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.71, below the industry average of 5.71.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased 0.6% to $12.33 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 0.1% to $13.37.



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IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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